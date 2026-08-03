WAFCON Burkina Faso vs. South Africa - Kick-off time, news, how to watch Banyana's last group match

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Despite a dismal start to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), South Africa head into their final Group B game in Casablanca on Tuesday with reason to believe a win could be enough to see them through to the quarter-finals.

That is far from guaranteed. If Ivory Coast and Tanzania play to a draw in the other Group B fixture, Desiree Ellis' side will be sent packing even with a victory over Burkina Faso - as they would regardless of other results if they failed to win.

Ivory Coast currently have four points and would move to five with a draw. Tanzania are on three points and another would take them to four.

Burkina Faso have three points, while Banyana have one after their 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast, salvaged by a stoppage time Hildah Magaia strike after Thembi Kgatlana had pulled a goal back earlier.

A win on Tuesday would bring them to four points, but Tanzania have a superior head-to-head record as a result of their 2-1 win in Banyana's opening game. This, rather than goal difference, is the primary tiebreaker in the group stage.

If Tanzania beat Ivory Coast and Banyana beat Burkina Faso, then second place will be decided on goal difference between South Africa and Ivory Coast.

Only the top two teams in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. From there, the winners will advance to the semi-finals and automatically secure qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The losing quarter-finalists will have their own playoffs, with two among them advancing to the Inter-Confederation Playoffs.

Key details

Date: Tuesday, August 4 at 10 p.m. CAT (9 p.m. local time in Morocco, 9 p.m. BST)

Venue: Stade Moulay Rachid, Casablanca

How to watch: The match will be aired by SuperSport and SABC for South African viewers. CAF TV is also among those broadcasting the tournament

Bambanani Mbane was... displeased with the criticism the South Africa team received from fans, but has not lost her place in the side after her colourful words on social media. Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

Team news

Bambanani Mbane started in defence for Banyana Banyana against Ivory Coast despite a rebuke from the South African Football Association (SAFA) right before the game took place.

Mbane had taken to social media to respond to fan backlash, suggesting in an expletive-laden rant that Banyana were receiving criticism from people who were not properly watching the games and would not beg for their support.

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) called for dialogue about the emotional well-being of players, while Mbane has apologised and appears likely to be called upon by Desiree Ellis despite the furore.

Burkina Faso started with Nina Dabilgou in goal in their 2-1 win over Tanzania - for which Faouzia Ouedraogo was suspended after her red card in the 4-1 loss to Ivory Coast.

Red cards carry an automatic one-match ban, which can be extended by CAF for serious fouls or misbehaviour. It remains to be seen who starts in between the sticks on Tuesday.

Banyana's goalkeeping position is also the subject of some debate for different reasons. Kaylin Swart started in the 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast after Andile Dlamini was dropped following a poor performance in the 2-1 loss to Tanzania. Swart, herself, did not have her best outing on Friday under pressure.

Expected lineups

Burkina Faso

GK Nina Dabilgou

LB Djamilatou Zongo | CB Alimata Bélem | CB Madinatou Rouamba | RB Stéphanie Sow

LM Juliette Nana | CM Adele Kabre | CM Delwende Judicael | RM Balkissa Sawadogo

ST Adama Congo | ST Rasmata Sawadogo

South Africa

GK Kaylin Swart

LB Antonia Maponya | CB Karabo Dhlamini | CB Bambanani Mbane | RB Fikile Magama

LM Hildah Magaia | CM Refiloe Jane | CM Linda Motlhalo | RM Lebo Ramalepe

ST Thembi Kgatlana | ST Ronnel Donnelly

Stats

Thembi Kgatlana has scored 7 goals in 7 WAFCON appearances since her tournament debut in 2018. She was injured in the group stage in 2022 and missed the tournament last year due to undisclosed personal reasons.

Banyana Banyana's first two results at this year's WAFCON have mirrored Bafana Bafana's at the World Cup (first a loss, then a comeback draw from behind).