Durand Cup continues, Korea Masters badminton begins: Indian Sports LIVE, August 4

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, and with the Commonwealth Games just done, we have Asian Games and two Chess World Championships coming up. The month of August meanwhile, is similarly action packed, with the FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on August 4, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The Kore Masters Super 300 begins with a bunch of Indian across qualifiers and main draw
Football: The Durand Cup continues
What happened yesterday?
Wrestling: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh acquitted, wrestlers to file appeal
Football: Mridul Doley scores hat-trick as FC Raengdai stun TRAU FC in seven-goal thriller
Cycling: Harshita Jakhar becomes first Indian woman to be part of Tour de France Femmes
Surfing: World Surf League returns to India with Shore Temple Classic in Mahabalipuram this month
Football: Jamshedpur FC's India players appeal to owners to reconsider decision to dismantle senior team
CWG: India's rich cultural tapestry takes centre stage as Commonwealth baton heads to Ahmedabad