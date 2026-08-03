2026 Fanatics Fest: Where to watch, date, time and more

Open Extended Reactions

Fanatics Fest, the world's premier event at the intersection of sports, entertainment and culture, took over New York City for four days in July. Through "Fanatics Fest: All Access," ESPN gives viewers an exclusive and unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the festival as professional athletes, musicians, actors, comedians and everyday fans came together to share their common love of sports.

Hosted by New York Knicks big man and 2026 NBA champion Karl-Anthony Towns and entrepreneur and socialite Jordyn Woods, the hourlong special features interviews with 24-time Grand Slam tennis champion Novak Djokovic, WWE superstar Rhea Ripley and more.

Here are key facts about the special:

When will 'Fanatics Fest: All Access' air?

The special premieres Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch the special on ESPN. It will be available in the ESPN App immediately following the television premiere.

More about Fanatics Fest

Global digital sports platform Fanatics launched Fanatics Events in 2023 to give sports fans once-in-a-lifetime moments and immersive experiences. That gave birth to the first Fanatics Fest in August 2024 in New York. More than 70,000 fans packed the Jarvis Center for the three-day event to meet their favorite sports heroes and uncover exclusive apparel and collectibles. After a second Fanatics Fest in 2025, the 2026 event again took place at the Jarvis Center from July 16 to July 19. Fanatics has announced that the festival will return for a fourth installment in 2027.