Morocco held by Senegal, advance to WAFCON QFs, Algeria also through

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Rivals Morocco and Senegal renewed hostilities in a feisty 0-0 draw in Rabat on Monday as the Women's Africa Cup of Nations hosts advanced to the quarterfinals at the expense of the Teranga Lionesses.

Algeria join Morocco in the next round after defeating Kenya 2-0, sending Beldine Odemba's team back to East Africa without a single point or goal scored upon their return to the competition after a decade's absence.

At the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in the Moroccan capital, the Atlas Lionesses collided with Senegal for the first time since the men's teams had clashed infamously in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat in January in the most controversial match in African international football history. Relations between the two countries have soured in the intervening months, and the tension bubbled under here, in an - at times - frantic fixture which threatened to boil over on several occasions.

Teenage Senegal keeper Adji Ndiaye was the star, as she made seven saves during the contest - including twice denying Yasmin Mrabet from the penalty spot in the game's standout moment - to at least ensure the Teranga Lionesses denied the hosts in front of their home fans.

Morocco thought they'd made the breakthrough in the 69th minute when the referee pointed to the spot after Sakina Ouzraoui Diki, slaloming through the Senegal defence, was brought down by a double foul from defenders Mareme Babou and Aïssatou Fall. Mrabet stepped up but had her initial attempt saved by Adji, only for the VAR to deem that the goalkeeper strayed off her line as the Valencia midfielder stepped up to take the kick.

Morocco attempted to change the taker at the second attempt - returning skipper Ghizlane Chebbak stepping up to replace Mrabet - only for referee Shamirah Nabadda to insist that the same original taker must re-attempt the penalty. The 26-year-old again stepped up, and again had her effort blocked by Senegal's fearless rookie stopper.

By this point, however, the West Africans had already learned of Algeria's 2-0 advantage in the group's other game, but never truly came close to securing the two-goal victory they needed to eliminate Morocco and advance in their place.

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Instead, Adji was called on repeatedly to keep Morocco at bay, denying Ouzraoui in the opening minutes and blocking an Élodie Nakkach effort just before half-time to ensure the sides went in level.

Ndeye Awa Diakhate thought she'd opened the scoring for Senegal just before the half-hour mark with a nonchalant volley from outside the area, although her fine attempt cannoned off the crossbar as Khadija Er-Rmichi looked on helplessly. In the 51st minute, Morocco thought they'd had a penalty after Senegal's Sokhna Nogaye Pene appeared to handle in the box, only for replays - amidst an extended VAR check - to show that the AS Bambey teenager headed the ball onto her own arm, with the referee signalling to overturn the spotkick.

Things threatened to boil over when Mbayang Sow pushed Maryame Atiq and received a booking, although Morocco were unable to take advantage when Mrabet twice fluffed her lines from the penalty spot.

Adji, who turns 20 on Tuesday, made a series of fine stops late on to keep Morocco at bay, with Chebbak sending one final attempt straight at the stopper in the dying stages to leave Morocco frustrated that they were unable to reward their passionate home supporters with a third victory in three games.

"It's true that we're disappointed, but that's football," Senegal's young goalkeeper told CAF after the game, after her side's elimination was confirmed.

"We'll continue to work and come back stronger, God willing."

Morocco will now face the Group B runner-up - one of Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Tanzania or South Africa - in the second quarterfinal in Rabat on Saturday, while Algeria will meet the Group B winner in Casablanca earlier in the day.

The Fennecs made light work of a limited Kenya side to round off their group-stage campaign, with goals from Marine Dafeur and Lynda Bendris inside the first 23 minutes giving them an unassailable lead despite an early injury to skipper Sofia Guellati.

Having reached the knockouts for the first time last year, they'll now be determined to go one further at the second attempt.