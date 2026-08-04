Egypt vs. Nigeria - Kick-off time, team news, how to watch WAFCON

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Group C of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations remains wide open as defending champions Nigeria take on Egypt in Rabat on Wednesday.

Malawi have six points, Zambia and Nigeria three apiece, and Egypt none to date from two matches.

Following a 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening game, the Super Falcons bounced back with a 1-0 win over Zambia courtesy of an eighth-minute Asisat Oshoala strike.

Nigeria are now second in the group, behind only Malawi, as their superior head-to-head record over Zambia is the tiebreaker with both teams locked on three points. This is despite Zambia having a goal difference of +5 compared to Nigeria's 0.

However, if Zambia beat Malawi and Nigeria beat Egypt, then the Copper Queens, Super Falcons and Scorchers will all have six points. In that case, matches between all three of them would come into consideration when determining who had the best head-to-head record.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals. From there, the four semi-finalists will automatically qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The losing quarter-finalists will enter playoffs, with two African teams advancing to the Inter-Confederation Playoffs.

Key details

Date: Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. WAT (9 p.m. local time in Morocco & BST, 10 p.m. CAT)

Venue: Stade Olympique de Rabat

How to watch: Nigeria's AfroSport is an accredited WAFCON broadcaster, alongside other broadcasters including SuperSport and CAF TV

Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade CAF

Team news

Defender Oluwatosin Demehin is suspended for Nigeria after her red card for a foul on Barbra Banda in the win over Zambia.

Midfielder Jennifer Echegini is also set to miss the clash after back-to-back yellow cards against Malawi and Zambia.

Predicted teams:

Egypt

GK Maha Shehata

LB Christina Salama | CB Nour Abdelwahed | CB Noura Khaled | RB Yassmin Zezo

CM Amira Mohamed | CM Ali Mahira

LW Habiba Essam | AM Nadine Ghazi | RW Farah El Mahdy

ST Sarah Essam

Nigeria

GK Chiamaka Nnadozie

LB Rofiat Imuran | CB Shukurat Oladipo | CB Osinachi Ohale | RB Michelle Alozie

CM Deborah Abiodun | CM Christy Ucheibe | CM Halimatu Ayinde

LW Esther Okoronkwo | ST Asisat Oshoala | RW Rasheedat Ajibade

Stats

Asisat Oshoala's goal against Zambia was her fifth goal in eight WAFCON appearances since her tournament debut in 2018.

Chiamaka Nnadozie has kept five clean sheets in nine WAFCON appearances since her first game at the tournament for the Super Falcons in 2022.

Nigeria have played at all nine FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments, reaching the quarter-finals in 1999. If they failed to qualify for next year's tournament in Brazil via this year's WAFCON, it would be the first time the Super Falcons had not reached a World Cup.