Tanvi Sharma wins first round at Korea Masters; Indians given tough draws for Badminton World C'ships: Indian Sports, August 5

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, and with the Commonwealth Games just done, we have Asian Games and two Chess World Championships coming up. The month of August meanwhile, is similarly action packed, with the FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups and the badminton World Championships - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on August 5, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The Korea Masters Super 300 continues, with Tanvi Sharma leading a large Indian contingent in first round action.
Athletics: The World U20 Athletics Championships begin in Eugene this evening, with a few Indians in action on opening day.
Football: The Durand Cup continues.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: PV Sindhu was announced as 9th seed for the World Championships, Satwik-Chirag 5th
Football: Mohun Bagan thrash South United; SC Delhi beat Jamshedpur FC in Durand Cup
Athletics: Tejas Shirse ruled out of Asian Games with stress fractures
Football: JFC's ISL exit is a long-planned strategic move, not linked to anything else, said Tata Steel VP