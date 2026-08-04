Burkina Faso vs. South Africa - Banyana's WAFCON win to seal quarter-final spot, as it happened

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South Africa have booked their place in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals to face hosts Morocco after beating Burkina Faso 1-0 in Casablanca on Tuesday courtesy of a Thembi Kgatlana winner.

Tigres UANL's Kgatlana struck in the 21st minute to spare Banyana's blushes in a performance that was not vintage, but was enough to get them through to the quarter-finals in second place in Group B.

Desiree Ellis' side began the tournament with a shock 2-1 loss to Tanzania. The 2022 champions went 2-0 down against Ivory Coast but rallied back in the second half with goals from Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia to snatch a 2-2 draw. Now, they have clinched their first win of the tournament and progressed in second place behind Les Éléphantes.

The four semi-finalists at this year's WAFCON will automatically advance to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. After internal playoffs, two losing quarter-finalists will play in the Inter-Confederation Playoffs.

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Ivory Coast beat Tanzania 2-1 to seal top spot in the group on seven points and ensure that South Africa advanced along with them on four. Burkina Faso and Tanzania got three points apiece in three games.