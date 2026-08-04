Burkina Faso vs. South Africa - Crunch Banyana WAFCON Group B clash as it happens

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After salvaging their first point of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in their second Group B game against Ivory Coast, South Africa need a win against Burkina Faso in Casablanca to have any chance of making the quarter-finals.

Desiree Ellis' side began the tournament with a shock 2-1 loss to Tanzania. The 2022 champions went 2-0 down against Ivory Coast but rallied back in the second half with goals from Thembi Kgatlana and Hildah Magaia to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Ivory Coast have four points and Burkina Faso and Tanzania three apiece. Head-to-head records are the primary tiebreaker, trumping goal difference.

The four semi-finalists at this year's WAFCON will automatically advance to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. After internal playoffs, two losing quarter-finalists will play in the Inter-Confederation Playoffs.

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Ivory Coast are simultaneously taking on Tanzania in the other Group B clash.