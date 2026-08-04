Olympic swimmer Chad le Clos loses home in deadly fire in South Africa

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CAPE TOWN -- Chad le Clos announced on Tuesday that his apartment in Sea Point, a suburb of Cape Town, had burned down on Thursday, July 30, in a fire which caused the death of his neighbour.

Le Clos was away, competing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow - where he won three medals to take his all-time tally to 21, a Commonwealth Games record.

"It has taken me a while to process this heartbreaking tragedy. On the evening of 30 July, amidst breaking the all-time Commonwealth record, a fire started in my apartment block, which quickly spread to my home," said Le Clos in a statement posted on his Instagram account.

"Sadly, my home - where I've lived for more than a decade - burnt down and there is nothing left to salvage.

"It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and friends of my neighbour of many years, who tragically lost his life in this fire.

"No words can truly ease a loss like this, but I hope the family knows that the thoughts of an entire community are with them.

"To my fellow neighbours whose homes and lives have been severely affected by this fire, please know that you are not alone. This is a tight-knit community and it is in moments like these that we lean on one another.

"Together with my foundation, I have set up a dedicated campaign to solely assist my neighbours as they embark on a very difficult journey rebuilding."

Le Clos thanked the fire department, first responders, police and other emergency services who assisted after the fire broke out.

The Durban-born swimmer rose to global fame at the London 2012 Olympics, where he beat Michael Phelps to the gold medal in the Men's 200 m butterfly. He remains competitive at the elite level while also being an outspoken advocate for those struggling with their mental health.

The 34-year-old won bronze at the Men's 4x100 m freestyle relay in Glasgow on July 24 and then silver at the Mixed 4x100 m medley relay four days later. He finished with another bronze last Wednesday - the day before the blaze - in the Men's 4x100 m medley relay.