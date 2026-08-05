What is The Ocho? How a 'DodgeBall' joke became a 10-year tradition

Open Extended Reactions

Chuck Norris and Patches O'Houlihan would be proud.

What started as a playful nod to the Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller led 2004 cult-classic comedy "DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story" has grown into a staple in the ESPN universe.

ESPN8: The Ocho celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2026, delivering a lineup of sports that rarely get their moment in the national spotlight. The Ocho's nearly 75-hour broadcast will run from Aug. 6 to 9, kicking off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, with content across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App (check the schedule). There will be 10 competitions airing live from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

From pumpkin tossing to hacky sack to corgi races, here is everything to know about The Ocho, its history and its one-of-a-kind offering of obscure competitions over the years:

What is The Ocho?

Every August since 2017, ESPN dedicates some of its focus and programming to the world's lesser-known, lesser-covered and wackier sports under the branding ESPN8: The Ocho.

Two-time sign spinning world champion Matthew Doolan has been a part of a growing yet seldom seen sport for 22 years. Doolan believes The Ocho provides athletes from emerging sports with the exposure they need to gain proper recognition.

"All of the greats before they become the greats -- they go through the Apollo theater. Whether they are a comedian, a singer, an actor, so many of the greats have gone through Apollo. That's how I kind of look at The Ocho," Doolan said.

"It's that steppingstone before it gets that necessary credibility to move from ESPN8 to ESPN."

How did "DodgeBall" inspire The Ocho?

In the film "DodgeBall," Gordon Pibb (Stephen Root) first mentions ESPN8 when telling Peter La Fleur (Vaughn) about the Amateur Curling Championships, which Pibb watched on the network the night before.

"You missed a doozy. Really great stuff," Pibb tells La Fleur.

Pibb then says he discovered the channel in the fictional Obscure Sports Quarterly magazine.

"I started reading it in college, you know, for the chicks," he said.

As rival gym owners, LaFleur and White Goodman (Stiller) enter their respective teams into a nationwide dodgeball tournament that offers a grand prize of $50,000. Both teams make it to the championship game, which is broadcast on ESPN8: The Ocho.

The fictional channel specializes in airing "the finest in seldom seen sports from around the globe since 1999." Its catchphrase is, "If it's almost a sport, we've got it here." The Ocho is "DodgeBall" writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber's good-natured jab at ESPN for referring to ESPN2 as "The Deuce."

Competition is fierce -- here, an athlete flips to the finish in the USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase during a 2022 The Ocho broadcast. Jacob Kupferman / ESPN Images

When did ESPN create The Ocho?

The fictional channel became a reality on Aug. 8, 2017. Nearly 13 years after the release of "DodgeBall," ESPN filled airtime on ESPNU with The Ocho content that included competitions such as cornhole, darts, chess boxing and sumo wrestling and a feature presentation of Thurber's film.

Over the past decade, the event has evolved from a one-day programming stunt into a multiday, multiplatform celebration with live events, studio coverage, streaming access and fan experiences, turning a movie-inspired joke into an annual showcase for unconventional sports.

Athletes compete in Cretaceous-period inflatable get-ups as they sprint down the track at Emerald Downs.. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

How do The Ocho athletes prepare for an event?

Every competition on The Ocho demands different levels of preparation and requirements.

The T. rex World Championship Races at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Washington, are open to all. Competitors register and take part in qualifying heats to advance to the final championship race. The only rule is that all participants are required to wear an inflatable T. rex costume. In 2025, Andrew Stuber claimed the men's world championship title after a close finish, besting more than 300 participants. "The whole race, I couldn't see anything. I was just running blind," Stuber told ESPN. The Houston native said he drew confidence from his previous high school football experience.

"I've been running and playing sports all my life," Stuber said. "Being able to represent my hometown and win a dinosaur race was just awesome."

Stuber was visiting a friend in Seattle when he signed up after taking in a casual suggestion to compete. As expected, it was the first and only time he participated in a T. rex race. "I had my little 15 minutes of fame and couldn't be happier with that." Stuber said.

Another notable sport that has been featured on The Ocho is the world sign spinning championship, which showcases the world's greatest professional sign spinners on Fremont Street in Las Vegas. These top performers earn their spot in the championships through regional events and qualifying competitions. Judges look for execution, style and technical ability when grading competitors. For a sport like sign spinning, preparation means years of practice, skill development and a little creativity.

Doolan, the 2026 sign spinning champion, has been working on his craft since he was 14 years old. At age 15, he attended his first sign spinning boot camp in San Diego with about 20 other participants where he learned 90 tricks in one week. The training was intense; they needed to complete a trick correctly 10 times in a row. Any mistake would result in 10 pushups, and then the process would restart all over again. During this time, Doolan discovered his talent for sign spinning and has since become a key figure in the evolution of the sport.

Now, Doolan helps lead the next generation of performers. He serves as director of training and holds several other responsibilities for AArrow Sign Spinners, the company that helped transform sign spinning into a competitive sport.

When Doolan first started to train and compete, there was a trick list of only 15 to 20 moves within the company. According to Doolan, this list has grown into a collection of over 500 tricks. "We've documented all of them and how to do them." Doolan said. "Most of them come down to style and preference of each spinner." Doolan also assists with a private mobile app that shares training content in the form of videos, trick tips and guides, and has received positive feedback from users. "We all teach each other and collaborate. It might sound weird because it's a world that people don't know exists, but we love spinning signs, man," Doolan said.

Originating from a Japanese game show of the same name, slippery stairs tests athletes abilities to maintain their balance in a remarkably unforgiving environment. The first to ring the bell at the top of the stairs is crowned champion. Jacob Kupferman / ESPN Images

What are some notable Ocho moments from the past 10 years?

2017: The first ESPN Ocho event began at midnight ET on Aug. 8, 2017, when American disc golf aired. Eleven scheduled events were broadcast over a single day on ESPN. "Moxie Games" made its ESPN television debut.

2018: The Ocho returned for another round of alternative sports programming the following year. There was a 150% increase in total audience.

2019: The 2019 WCO world cornhole championship was the first live event in the history of The Ocho. The tournament featured a doubles format with a U.S. and international bracket from Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. The 2019 event also marked The Ocho debut of sign spinning.

2020: ESPN aired three editions of The Ocho in 2020. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, better known for playing The Mountain on the HBO's "Game of Thrones," set a world record when he deadlifted 1,104.52 pounds.

2021: The 52nd annual world championship cow chip throwing contest featured participants throwing dried cow manure as far as possible in a unique distance competition.

2022: ESPN8 broadcasted over 14 hours of live Ocho programming from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The World Axe Throwing League and USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase competitions took place on site.

2023: The Savannah Bananas lost to the Party Animals 4-3 in their Ocho debut.

2024: ESPN celebrated the eighth anniversary with "Ocho Years of the Ocho." The event expanded to four days of ESPN8 programming for the first time ever.

2025: Competitors dressed in inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex costumes raced at Emerald Downs during The T. rex world championship races.

In Bullshooting, competitors try to best each other with electronic soft-tip darts to hit their targets. Jacob Kupferman / ESPN Images

Which sports are new to The Ocho this year?