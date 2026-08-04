Ivory Coast win to set up Algeria QF at WAFCON; South Africa to face Morocco

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MOROCCO -- Ivory Coast confirmed their status as one of the emerging forces of African football by defeating Tanzania 2-1 in Casablanca to secure top spot in Group B, with South Africa joining them in the quarterfinals courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso.

Goals from Safi Ouedraogo and Inès Konan secured three points for the Elephants at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, sending them through to a Last Eight meeting with Algeria in Casablanca on Saturday.

South Africa, meanwhile, can look forward to the prospect of a tantalising quarterfinal against hosts Morocco, after Thembi Kgatlana's first-half goal took them past Burkina Faso.

Wonderkid Ouegraogo opened the scoring for the Lady Elephants in the 44th minute when she prodded the ball over Najiat Abbas after Ruth Sery's fine ball into the box was poorly dealt with by Tanzania and Konan knocked the ball down into the teenager's path.

The goal was the 18-year-old's second of the competition after she'd earlier added the fourth in the 4-1 mauling of Burkina Faso in their tournament opener.

As Tanzania pushed for the equaliser that would have been enough to take them through, the West Africans struck again in the 68th minute.

Konan beat Abbas from the penalty spot after the dangerous Ouedraogo was fouled in the box, with Reynold Pedros's side in control of the contest against a Tanzania side who failed to register a shot on target until second-half stoppage time.

They pulled one back with their only attempt - an emphatic 99th-minute penalty from Diana Msewa - but it was not enough to prevent their promising campaign, which began with a shock 2-1 victory over South Africa, ending in early elimination.

The Elephants, returning to the tournament for the first time since 2014, have impressed with their vibrant front-foot style, although they'll be outsiders against an Algeria side who have married an attacking menace to their outstanding defensive organisation.

South Africa striker Thembi Kgatlana celebrates her goal against Burkina Faso with her traditional flamingo pose. CAF

Over at the Moulay Rachid Stadium, South Africa salvaged a group stage campaign that had verged on disaster thanks to Kgatlana's 21st-minute goal, with their victory coupled with Tanzania's failure to avoid defeat against the Elephants enough to send the 2022 champions through in second place.

They'd endured an early scare when Kaylin Swart had had to react quickly - and bravely - to smother the onrushing Adama Congo in the 12th minute, but steadily took control of the game and began to impose themselves.

The breakthrough came nine minutes later, when Linda Motlhalo spread the play out to the right flank and Burkina Faso failed to deal with Fikile Magama's teasing ball in.

Kgatlana, advancing behind the fumbling Madinatou Rouamba, finished from close range to give Banyana the early advantage.

South Africa pushed for a second goal during the latter stages, with Desiree Ellis rotating her pack to introduce the likes of Gabriela Salgado and Ronnel Donnelly, although Swart was called upon on several occasions to ease the pressure on her defence.

The 1-0 victory ultimately proves enough to send them through to a quarterfinal against an ominous Atlas Lionesses in Rabat, with the pair set to renew WAFCON hostilities in the Moroccan capital for the first time since Banyana Bayana defeated the North Africans in the 2022 final.