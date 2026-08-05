Super Falcons must make statement WAFCON win against Egypt

Open Extended Reactions

A second, decisive game in two match days is not something Nigeria's Super Falcons are used to at the end of a WAFCON tournament.

Usually, their place in the knockout stages is assured after their opening two games, with a confirmation of group leadership being the usual item on the agenda going into their final group match.

This is one of the rare occasions when that is not the case. In fact, the only item that is more or less certain is that the Super Falcons are unlikely to finish as group winners, even if all goes their way and they advance.

For the first time ever in WAFCON history, their progress to the knockout phase is not completely in their own hands. Based on CAF's convoluted head-to-head rules, a high scoring win by a one-goal margin by Zambia would leave all three teams tied on 6 points and 0 goals difference, effectively eliminating the Super Falcons on the next tiebreaker, goals scored.

And so, their task on Wednesday is largely to secure the win that ensures that as long as Zambia do not win by the any one goal score from 4-3, the Super Falcons will advance.

With that simple situation out of the way, what do the ten-time champions need to show their fans when they file out against Egypt?

They have learned Malawi lessons

The Super Falcons responded to their opening day defeat with a dogged victory over Zambia.

Justin Madugu admitted that mistakes were made against the Scorchers, mistakes that proved fatal for the team

"A lot of things went wrong. . .in that first game," Madugu told reporters at the pre-game press conference. "We went back, made some corrections to ensure we did not make the same mistakes in the second game, and we all agree it was much better in the second game."

As the coach said, he fixed most of those errors against an equally dangerous Zambia. The high line was dropped, a natural left back was played in her position, even though she did not enjoy the best of days, and the team were more direct, putting forward Asisat Oshoala in a direct footrace with the opposition defenders.

Additionally, the laxity of that opening game was nowhere to be seen, the players were aggressive, won their duels, contested and mostly won second balls.

Nigeria were consistently behind the pace in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Malawi. Confederation of African Football (CAF)

All of these were to be expected considering how dire the consequences of failure would have been. As they go in to face Egypt, some of that pressure has eased, but the team still need to win to guarantee themselves a place in the last eight.

Madugu acknowledges that despite the win, the play was not perfect. "In spite of the fact that we won, it doesn't mean we still did not make some mistakes," he said. "There are areas that we still made mistakes that we will still continue to work on."

To do so, they must start by avoiding repeating the mistakes from that opening game, and the few from that second game. Dampening down on the aggression would be the first big mistake. Egypt may have been eliminated, but rather than roll over this may give them the freedom to play with no nerves and more self-expression. That makes them inherently more dangerous.

The Super Falcons, who may carry a bit of nerves knowing that a win would be their best-case scenario, must put their best foot forward, attack with aggression, defend with discipline and be efficient with taking all opportunities that present before them.

They may be playing against the group's weakest team, but Egypt have shown that they can not only recover from a devastating 0-6 loss to Zambia on opening day, but can tighten up at the back, and even get a goal of their own as they lost 1-3 to Malawi. There may be a danger of the Super Falcons thinking the game is won before a ball is kicked. That would be a mistake. Malawi have already shown them that that does not end well.

That they cannot just survive, but thrive despite losing two players

Tosin Demehin and Jennifer Echegini will not be available for Madugu to select against Egypt.

Demehin was shown a straight red card for hauling down Zambia forward Barbra Banda, while Echegini picked up her second yellow card. Both are automatically suspended for Wednesday's game against Egypt. Their absence means Madugu not only has decisions to make in replacements, but how those replacements are deployed. For Demehin, he has the choice of either bringing on Shukurat Oladipo, or leaving midfielder Christy Ucheibe, who dropped back to fill in admirably against Zambia.

Keeping Ucheibe there presents Madugu with another headache, replacing two players in midfield. Echegini's absence has already forced one and moving Ucheibe back forces another. Halimatu Ayinde is an option to come in, as well as either of Toni Payne or Esther Okoronkwo.

Asisat Oshoala will need to use all her experience to get Nigeria into the WAFCON knockout stage. CAF

Madugu suggested during his press conference that Payne may see minutes, so it is likely that she could be at least one replacement. If that happens, expect Ayinde to be the other.

Whoever steps in to fill the breach, however, the Super Falcons must prove, as they have done before, that they are deep enough to handle the loss of any number of players. In 2022, they went down two players and played with nine against Morocco, through regulation and extra time, before losing only on penalty kicks. Last week against Zambia, they played with one less player for nearly an hour of regular and stoppage time and still came away with the win.

This is a team that knows how to win in adversity, and they will need to show it again

Show fans some entertaining football

In the two games they have played so far, the Super Falcons have looked nothing like their usual entertaining selves.

Against Malawi, they looked lackadaisical, uninterested, and just plain disappointing as they were pushed around, outmuscled, and outplayed by the debutants in an error-riddled display.

They started slightly better against Zambia, but after Demehin's red card, the team abandoned any and all pretence at frills or thrills and just settled into a utilitarian display of efficiency. As good and salving as the win was, Nigerians have come to expect the Super Falcons not just to win, but to win with some aplomb.

It is a bit embarrassing that the ten-time champions are in a conversation about just eking out a win against Egypt. In previous years, the conversation would be not about the outcome but how many goals they would score. The first and only time both sides met at this tournament, the score was 6-0.

Nigeria fans want to see a bit of good football from the Super Falcons, and what better time to give them that than against the group's weakest team and doing so while getting the victory they need to bolster their chances of progress. A composed, dominating, and entertaining win, with a big scoreline, would send a message to the rest of the field that the Super Falcons are not finished, but are back and as dangerous as ever.

For the team, such a performance would reinforce their confidence, give them momentum going into the quarterfinal and serve as a warning to their rivals.