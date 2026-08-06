Praggnanandhaa in action in Grand Chess Tour; Tanvi Sharma among Indians who advance at Korea Masters: Indian Sports LIVE, August 6

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, and with the Commonwealth Games just done, we have Asian Games and two Chess World Championships coming up. The month of August meanwhile, is similarly action packed, with the FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cups and the badminton World Championships - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on August 6, 2026.

What's on today?

Badminton: The Korea Masters Super 300 continues, with Tanvi Sharma among the Indians in second round action.

Athletics: The World U20 Athletics Championships continue in Eugene this evening, with a few Indians in action.

Chess: R Praggnanandhaa is in action on the last day of the Grand Chess Tour's St. Louis Rapid & Blitz event.

Football: The Durand Cup continues.

What happened yesterday?