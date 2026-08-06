          Morocco vs. South Africa - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news for WAFCON quarter-final

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          • Leonard Solms
          Aug 6, 2026, 08:20 AM

          Banyana Banyana scraped through to the quarter-finals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), but now face a tricky test against hosts Morocco in a Saturday quarter-final in Rabat.

          Morocco have been finalists in each of the last tournaments, including 2022, where they lost 2-1 to South Africa. Desiree Ellis' side relinquished their title last year in a semi-final defeat to Nigeria, who went on to beat Morocco in the final.

          After back-to-back final heartbreaks in front of their home fans, the Atlas Lionesses have got this tournament off to a strong start -- topping Group A above rivals Algeria, with Senegal finishing third and Kenya bottom.

          Despite losing 2-1 to Tanzania in their opening game, Banyana battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 to Ivory Coas, before Thembi Kgatlana's strike helped them to a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso. They leapfrogged Burkina Faso and Tanzania into second place behind the Lady Elephants.

          South Africa have arrived at this WAFCON with many of the same players from their win over Morocco four years ago and the same head coach, Ellis.

          Moroccan women's football has undergone an overhaul on a structural level despite veterans remaining in the team. The process had already begun before WAFCON 2022 with the launch of a professional women's league, but is now further along, and Moroccan club AS FAR are Africa's current women's champions. Jorge Vilda took over as head coach of the Atlas Lionesses in 2023.

          Key details

          Date: Saturday, August 8 at 22:00 CAT (21:00 local time in Morocco, 21:00 BST)

          Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan

          How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport's channel 205 and on SABC in South Africa, as well as on CAF TV

          Team news

          Hildah Magaia and Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado each earned their 50th cap in the 1-0 win over Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

          Predicted line-ups

          Morocco

          GK Khadija Er-Rmichi

          LB Zineb Redouani | CB Nouhaila Benzina | CB Maryame Atiq | RB Maryame Atiq

          CM Élodie Nakkach | CM Yasmin Katie Mrabet

          LW Sanaa Mssoudy | AM Ghizlane Chebbak | RW Sakina Ouzraoui

          ST Ibtissam Jraïdi

          South Africa

          GK Kaylin Swart

          LB Antonia Maponya | CB Bambanani Mbane | CB Karabo Dhlamini | RB Fikile Magama

          CM Refiloe Jane | CM Isabella Ludwig | CM Linda Motlhalo

          LW Thembi Kgatlana | ST Ronnel Donnelly | RW Hildah Magaia

          Stats

          Eight players from Banyana's starting XI in the 2022 final against Morocco are still in their WAFCON squad this year.

          Thembi Kgatlana has scored 8 goals in 8 WAFCON appearances since her tournament debut in 2018.