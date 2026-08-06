Morocco vs. South Africa - Kick-off time, how to watch, team news for WAFCON quarter-final

Open Extended Reactions

Banyana Banyana scraped through to the quarter-finals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), but now face a tricky test against hosts Morocco in a Saturday quarter-final in Rabat.

Morocco have been finalists in each of the last tournaments, including 2022, where they lost 2-1 to South Africa. Desiree Ellis' side relinquished their title last year in a semi-final defeat to Nigeria, who went on to beat Morocco in the final.

After back-to-back final heartbreaks in front of their home fans, the Atlas Lionesses have got this tournament off to a strong start -- topping Group A above rivals Algeria, with Senegal finishing third and Kenya bottom.

Despite losing 2-1 to Tanzania in their opening game, Banyana battled back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 to Ivory Coas, before Thembi Kgatlana's strike helped them to a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso. They leapfrogged Burkina Faso and Tanzania into second place behind the Lady Elephants.

South Africa have arrived at this WAFCON with many of the same players from their win over Morocco four years ago and the same head coach, Ellis.

Moroccan women's football has undergone an overhaul on a structural level despite veterans remaining in the team. The process had already begun before WAFCON 2022 with the launch of a professional women's league, but is now further along, and Moroccan club AS FAR are Africa's current women's champions. Jorge Vilda took over as head coach of the Atlas Lionesses in 2023.

Key details

Date: Saturday, August 8 at 22:00 CAT (21:00 local time in Morocco, 21:00 BST)

Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan

How to watch: The match is scheduled to air on SuperSport's channel 205 and on SABC in South Africa, as well as on CAF TV

South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana and Lebo Ramalepe will need to be a united pairing if Banyana are going to get past Morocco. CAF

Team news

Hildah Magaia and Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado each earned their 50th cap in the 1-0 win over Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

Predicted line-ups

Morocco

GK Khadija Er-Rmichi

LB Zineb Redouani | CB Nouhaila Benzina | CB Maryame Atiq | RB Maryame Atiq

CM Élodie Nakkach | CM Yasmin Katie Mrabet

LW Sanaa Mssoudy | AM Ghizlane Chebbak | RW Sakina Ouzraoui

ST Ibtissam Jraïdi

South Africa

GK Kaylin Swart

LB Antonia Maponya | CB Bambanani Mbane | CB Karabo Dhlamini | RB Fikile Magama

CM Refiloe Jane | CM Isabella Ludwig | CM Linda Motlhalo

LW Thembi Kgatlana | ST Ronnel Donnelly | RW Hildah Magaia

Stats

Eight players from Banyana's starting XI in the 2022 final against Morocco are still in their WAFCON squad this year.

Thembi Kgatlana has scored 8 goals in 8 WAFCON appearances since her tournament debut in 2018.