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Vote for ESPYS 2026: Best MLB Player
9h
Ivory Coast 2-0 Curaçao: Ivorians beat Curaçao to reach World Cup knockouts for first time - as it happened
2h
Tom Masters
FIFA: Rainbow flags allowed at Egypt-Iran match
4h
ESPN News Services
Aubrey Modiba: Canada must beware of Bafana 'upset' despite 'home' advantage
15h
Ed Dove
Ronwen Williams pays tribute to past Bafana greats after South Korea win
19h
Leonard Solms
Sources: Celtics still actively talking Brown trade
Boston Celtics
13h
Arsenal sign Piero Hincapié on permanent deal
11h
ESPN
Neymar 'really nervous' before Brazil return
15h
Adriana Garcia
Klopp shrugs off question on Schewinsteiger
15h
Associated Press
Cape Verde's Vozinha seeks new club after WCup
1d
Associated Press
Japan vs. Sweden LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Elanga cancels out Maeda opener
8m
Anirudh Menon
Ecuador stun Germany, advance to WC knockouts
3h
Associated Press
Bafana stun South Korea to advance to FIFA World Cup R32
21h
Lindsay du Plessis
Mofokeng proves he's made for the main stage in Bafana's big win
21h
Leonard Solms
Ghana's players are fully on board with 'father' Queiroz's methods
1d
Ed Dove
Grades for all 30 NBA draft classes: Best picks, biggest reaches and which teams got value
Dallas Mavericks
22h
Ben Golliver
Grading big NBA trades: Why did Charlotte trade LaMelo Ball? Why did Minnesota want him?
Atlanta Hawks
9h
Zach Kram
It's time for Morocco to show the World Cup how good they are
21h
Rob Dawson
Salah writes World Cup history with Egypt - can he salvage international legacy?
14h
Ed Dove
Senegal, Koulibaly in disarray as 'curse' for Africa's champions continues
14h
Ed Dove
What is The Nations Championship? Explaining rugby's new competition, fixtures, format, how to watch in UK
14h
James Regan
Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua FAQ: The biggest questions answered
3d
Nick Parkinson
Transfer rumors, news: Man City eye move for Chelsea's Gusto
1d
ESPN
Transfer big board: Best players in each position who could move
7d
Sam Tighe
Women's transfer grades: Real Madrid get A+ for marquee Schröder signing
2d
Emily Keogh and Yash Thakur
Eagles' Bernard feels Nigeria has NFL talent in abundance
Philadelphia Eagles
5d
Colin Udoh
Vote for ESPYS 2026: Best MLB Player
Multiple Authors
Jun 25, 2026, 04:00 PM
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