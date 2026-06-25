ESPYS Voting FAQs

Open Extended Reactions

What am I voting for?

Fans will have the opportunity to help select the winners across the following awards that will be given out at the 2026 ESPYS Awards ceremony July 15 to be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC and the ESPN App.

Best Athlete - Men's Sports Best Athlete - Women's Sports Best College Athlete - Men's Sports Best College Athlete - Women's Sports Best Record-Breaking Performance Best Championship Performance Best Single-Game Performance Best Play Best Team Best Breakthrough Athlete Best Comeback Athlete Best Athlete With a Disability Best WNBA Player Best NBA Player Best NFL Player Best MLB Player Best NHL Player Best Driver Best Fighter Best Soccer Player Best Golfer Best Tennis Player

The foregoing awards may be referred to herein individually as an "Award" or collectively as the "Awards."

How do I vote?

You can cast your vote for the awards online as described below:

You can vote using your computer, tablet or mobile device by visiting ESPYS.com. Votes cannot be cast or submitted (and will not be valid or counted) unless the voting period for the applicable award is open (see "When can I vote?" below).

During the applicable voting period(s), when you arrive the online voting location, you will see the "Getting Started" screen with instructions on how and when to participate. Click "Start Game" to go to the first award.

In each award voting category, you will see the name for each nominee for that award. Some categories may include a photograph, or photograph and video for each nominee. Clicking on the name of the nominee will cast a vote for that nominee.

For categories that include nominee videos, clicking on the image or "Play" icon on the video will open the video in a modal. Clicking on the nominee's name will cast a vote for that nominee.

After submitting a vote for an award category, you will be automatically progressed to the next one.

If you do not wish to submit a vote for a category, click the "Skip" button below the nominees to advance to the next award.

After you have completed all award categories, you will see a "Thank You" page that confirms your vote.

When can I vote?

You can vote for one or more awards using the method specified above during the voting period indicated below for each award:

For all awards except the below: The voting period opens Thursday, June 25 at 12 p.m. ET and closes July 15 at 12 p.m. ET.

For Best NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB Players: The voting period opens Thursday, June 25 at 12 p.m. ET and closes July 12 at 11 p.m. ET.

How many times can I vote?

For each award, you may cast only one vote per day during the applicable voting period.

Who can vote?

Votes will be accepted worldwide.

How do I find out the results?

The winners of the Awards will be revealed during the live television broadcast scheduled for July 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC and the ESPN App. (some winners will be announced earlier).