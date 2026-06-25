          ESPYS Voting FAQs

          Cast your vote now and tune in on July 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC to find out who brings home an ESPY. ESPN
          • ESPN
          Jun 25, 2026, 04:00 PM

          What am I voting for?

          Fans will have the opportunity to help select the winners across the following awards that will be given out at the 2026 ESPYS Awards ceremony July 15 to be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC and the ESPN App.

          1. Best Athlete - Men's Sports

          2. Best Athlete - Women's Sports

          3. Best College Athlete - Men's Sports

          4. Best College Athlete - Women's Sports

          5. Best Record-Breaking Performance

          6. Best Championship Performance

          7. Best Single-Game Performance

          8. Best Play

          9. Best Team

          10. Best Breakthrough Athlete

          11. Best Comeback Athlete

          12. Best Athlete With a Disability

          13. Best WNBA Player

          14. Best NBA Player

          15. Best NFL Player

          16. Best MLB Player

          17. Best NHL Player

          18. Best Driver

          19. Best Fighter

          20. Best Soccer Player

          21. Best Golfer

          22. Best Tennis Player

          The foregoing awards may be referred to herein individually as an "Award" or collectively as the "Awards."

          How do I vote?

          You can cast your vote for the awards online as described below:

          • You can vote using your computer, tablet or mobile device by visiting ESPYS.com. Votes cannot be cast or submitted (and will not be valid or counted) unless the voting period for the applicable award is open (see "When can I vote?" below).

          • During the applicable voting period(s), when you arrive the online voting location, you will see the "Getting Started" screen with instructions on how and when to participate. Click "Start Game" to go to the first award.

          • In each award voting category, you will see the name for each nominee for that award. Some categories may include a photograph, or photograph and video for each nominee. Clicking on the name of the nominee will cast a vote for that nominee.

          • For categories that include nominee videos, clicking on the image or "Play" icon on the video will open the video in a modal. Clicking on the nominee's name will cast a vote for that nominee.

          • After submitting a vote for an award category, you will be automatically progressed to the next one.

          • If you do not wish to submit a vote for a category, click the "Skip" button below the nominees to advance to the next award.

          • After you have completed all award categories, you will see a "Thank You" page that confirms your vote.

          When can I vote?

          You can vote for one or more awards using the method specified above during the voting period indicated below for each award:

          For all awards except the below: The voting period opens Thursday, June 25 at 12 p.m. ET and closes July 15 at 12 p.m. ET.

          For Best NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB Players: The voting period opens Thursday, June 25 at 12 p.m. ET and closes July 12 at 11 p.m. ET.

          How many times can I vote?

          For each award, you may cast only one vote per day during the applicable voting period.

          Who can vote?

          Votes will be accepted worldwide.

          How do I find out the results?

          The winners of the Awards will be revealed during the live television broadcast scheduled for July 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC and the ESPN App. (some winners will be announced earlier).