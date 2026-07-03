ESPYS 2026: Celebrating the best athletes, moments of the year

Open Extended Reactions

Ahead of the ESPYS on July 15, read about some of this year's nominees and the people, places and experiences that shaped them in a collection of previously published stories. Hosted by comedian Marcello Hernández, the ESPYS will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN App.

Shohei Ohtani: Best Athlete - Men's Sports, Best Single-Game Performance, Best MLB Player

Shohei Ohtani and the most dominant MLB playoff game ever

Matthew Stafford: Best Athlete - Men's Sports, Best NFL Player

Matthew Stafford is the kind of QB you want in the huddle

Jalen Brunson: Best Athlete - Men's Sports, Best Championship Performance, Best NBA Player

How Jalen Brunson became the undisputed king of New York

Lionel Messi: Best Athlete - Men's Sports, Best Soccer Player

Messi shows why he's the GOAT with record-breaking goals

A'ja Wilson: Best Athlete - Women's Sports, Best WNBA Player

How A'ja Wilson led the Aces to a dynasty -- and reached GOAT status

A'ja Wilson is up for her second Best Athlete - Women's Sports award after winning in 2024. Sage East for ESPN

Mikaela Shiffrin: Best Athlete - Women's Sports

The favorite in slalom, Mikaela Shiffrin aims for Olympic gold

Nelly Korda: Best Athlete - Women's Sports, Best Golfer

Nelly Korda makes childhood dream come true with first U.S. Women's Open title

Alysa Liu: Best Breakthrough Athlete

The improbable comeback of figure skater Alysa Liu

Fernando Mendoza: Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best College Athlete - Men's Sports

'It's his superpower': Inside Fernando Mendoza's extraordinary rise to No. 1

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Indiana's first Heisman Trophy winner, led the Hoosiers to their first-ever national title and secured nominations in two ESPYS categories. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Macklin Celebrini: Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best NHL Player

Inside Macklin Celebrini's rise to stardom for Sharks, Canada

Drake May: Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best NFL Player

Maye Mania: Behind Drake Maye's viral rise in 2025

Kyndal Stowers: Best Comeback Athlete

The unlikeliest journey to NCAA volleyball's final four

Christian McCaffrey: Best Comeback Athlete

How Christian McCaffrey bounced back with MVP-like season

Cameron Boozer: Best College Athlete - Men's Sports

What makes Cameron Boozer unstoppable in his pursuit of championships

Lauren Betts: Best College Athlete - Women's Sports

The blessing and curse of UCLA's Lauren Betts' 6-7 height

Myles Garrett: Best Record-Breaking Performance, Best NFL Player

Myles Garrett's journey to NFL sack record: 'It is written'

Aaron Judge: Best MLB Player

The year Aaron Judge became Aaron Judge

Fellow nominees for Best MLB Player include Paul Skenes, Shohei Ohtani and Cal Raleigh. John Fisher/Getty Images

Nathan MacKinnon: Best NHL Player

Is Nathan MacKinnon the best player in Avalanche history?

Victor Wembanyama: Best NBA Player

Inside the Shaolin monastery that helped build Victor Wembanyama

Napheesa Collier: Best WNBA Player

Can Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier have it all?

Alyssa Thomas: Best WNBA Player

How Mercury's Alyssa Thomas unlocked a new level of her game

Claressa Shields: Best Fighter

How boxer Claressa Shields became the main event

Terence Crawford: Best Fighter

'I have to win': How competition -- in everything -- drives Crawford ahead of Canelo fight

Ousmane Dembélé: Best Soccer Player

Dembélé's hat trick comes at perfect time for France on their World Cup mission