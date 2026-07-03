ESPYS 2026: Celebrating the best athletes, moments of the year

Ahead of the ESPYS on July 15, read about some of this year's nominees and the people, places and experiences that shaped them in a collection of previously published stories. Hosted by comedian Marcello Hernández, the ESPYS will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN App.
Shohei Ohtani: Best Athlete - Men's Sports, Best Single-Game Performance, Best MLB Player
Shohei Ohtani and the most dominant MLB playoff game ever
Matthew Stafford: Best Athlete - Men's Sports, Best NFL Player
Matthew Stafford is the kind of QB you want in the huddle
Jalen Brunson: Best Athlete - Men's Sports, Best Championship Performance, Best NBA Player
How Jalen Brunson became the undisputed king of New York
Lionel Messi: Best Athlete - Men's Sports, Best Soccer Player
Messi shows why he's the GOAT with record-breaking goals
A'ja Wilson: Best Athlete - Women's Sports, Best WNBA Player
How A'ja Wilson led the Aces to a dynasty -- and reached GOAT status
Mikaela Shiffrin: Best Athlete - Women's Sports
The favorite in slalom, Mikaela Shiffrin aims for Olympic gold
Nelly Korda: Best Athlete - Women's Sports, Best Golfer
Nelly Korda makes childhood dream come true with first U.S. Women's Open title
Alysa Liu: Best Breakthrough Athlete
The improbable comeback of figure skater Alysa Liu
Fernando Mendoza: Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best College Athlete - Men's Sports
'It's his superpower': Inside Fernando Mendoza's extraordinary rise to No. 1
Macklin Celebrini: Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best NHL Player
Inside Macklin Celebrini's rise to stardom for Sharks, Canada
Drake May: Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best NFL Player
Maye Mania: Behind Drake Maye's viral rise in 2025
Kyndal Stowers: Best Comeback Athlete
The unlikeliest journey to NCAA volleyball's final four
Christian McCaffrey: Best Comeback Athlete
How Christian McCaffrey bounced back with MVP-like season
Cameron Boozer: Best College Athlete - Men's Sports
What makes Cameron Boozer unstoppable in his pursuit of championships
Lauren Betts: Best College Athlete - Women's Sports
The blessing and curse of UCLA's Lauren Betts' 6-7 height
Myles Garrett: Best Record-Breaking Performance, Best NFL Player
Myles Garrett's journey to NFL sack record: 'It is written'
Aaron Judge: Best MLB Player
The year Aaron Judge became Aaron Judge
Nathan MacKinnon: Best NHL Player
Is Nathan MacKinnon the best player in Avalanche history?
Victor Wembanyama: Best NBA Player
Inside the Shaolin monastery that helped build Victor Wembanyama
Napheesa Collier: Best WNBA Player
Can Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier have it all?
Alyssa Thomas: Best WNBA Player
How Mercury's Alyssa Thomas unlocked a new level of her game
Claressa Shields: Best Fighter
How boxer Claressa Shields became the main event
Terence Crawford: Best Fighter
'I have to win': How competition -- in everything -- drives Crawford ahead of Canelo fight
Ousmane Dembélé: Best Soccer Player
Dembélé's hat trick comes at perfect time for France on their World Cup mission