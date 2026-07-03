          ESPYS 2026: Celebrating the best athletes, moments of the year

          Your vote helps to determine ESPY winners. So let your voice be heard! Cast it now and tune in on July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN App. ESPN
          • ESPN
          Jul 3, 2026, 12:00 AM

          Ahead of the ESPYS on July 15, read about some of this year's nominees and the people, places and experiences that shaped them in a collection of previously published stories. Hosted by comedian Marcello Hernández, the ESPYS will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN App.

          Shohei Ohtani: Best Athlete - Men's Sports, Best Single-Game Performance, Best MLB Player

          Shohei Ohtani and the most dominant MLB playoff game ever

          Matthew Stafford: Best Athlete - Men's Sports, Best NFL Player

          Matthew Stafford is the kind of QB you want in the huddle

          Jalen Brunson: Best Athlete - Men's Sports, Best Championship Performance, Best NBA Player

          How Jalen Brunson became the undisputed king of New York

          Lionel Messi: Best Athlete - Men's Sports, Best Soccer Player

          Messi shows why he's the GOAT with record-breaking goals

          A'ja Wilson: Best Athlete - Women's Sports, Best WNBA Player

          How A'ja Wilson led the Aces to a dynasty -- and reached GOAT status

          Mikaela Shiffrin: Best Athlete - Women's Sports

          The favorite in slalom, Mikaela Shiffrin aims for Olympic gold

          Nelly Korda: Best Athlete - Women's Sports, Best Golfer

          Nelly Korda makes childhood dream come true with first U.S. Women's Open title

          Alysa Liu: Best Breakthrough Athlete

          The improbable comeback of figure skater Alysa Liu

          Fernando Mendoza: Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best College Athlete - Men's Sports

          'It's his superpower': Inside Fernando Mendoza's extraordinary rise to No. 1

          Macklin Celebrini: Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best NHL Player

          Inside Macklin Celebrini's rise to stardom for Sharks, Canada

          Drake May: Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best NFL Player

          Maye Mania: Behind Drake Maye's viral rise in 2025

          Kyndal Stowers: Best Comeback Athlete

          The unlikeliest journey to NCAA volleyball's final four

          Christian McCaffrey: Best Comeback Athlete

          How Christian McCaffrey bounced back with MVP-like season

          Cameron Boozer: Best College Athlete - Men's Sports

          What makes Cameron Boozer unstoppable in his pursuit of championships

          Lauren Betts: Best College Athlete - Women's Sports

          The blessing and curse of UCLA's Lauren Betts' 6-7 height

          Myles Garrett: Best Record-Breaking Performance, Best NFL Player

          Myles Garrett's journey to NFL sack record: 'It is written'

          Aaron Judge: Best MLB Player

          The year Aaron Judge became Aaron Judge

          Nathan MacKinnon: Best NHL Player

          Is Nathan MacKinnon the best player in Avalanche history?

          Victor Wembanyama: Best NBA Player

          Inside the Shaolin monastery that helped build Victor Wembanyama

          Napheesa Collier: Best WNBA Player

          Can Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier have it all?

          Alyssa Thomas: Best WNBA Player

          How Mercury's Alyssa Thomas unlocked a new level of her game

          Claressa Shields: Best Fighter

          How boxer Claressa Shields became the main event

          Terence Crawford: Best Fighter

          'I have to win': How competition -- in everything -- drives Crawford ahead of Canelo fight

          Ousmane Dembélé: Best Soccer Player

          Dembélé's hat trick comes at perfect time for France on their World Cup mission