Sports Humanitarian Awards to World Cup final: New York's blockbuster sports week

If you hadn't heard yet, New York is the place to be this summer.

It's not just the tourist appeal, the architecture or even the lights Alicia Keys sang about in "Empire State of Mind." This summer, sports are moving New York to center stage, with historic championships, the world's biggest sporting event and some of pop culture's biggest names converging on the city.

Some might say it all began when the New York Knicks clinched a spot in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, then capped the run by winning their first title in over 50 years.

Since then, the New York Liberty claimed a second Commissioner's Cup title in Brooklyn, and the wedding between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden brought another wave of star power to the city.

And that was only the beginning.

JAY-Z returned home for a three-night concert at Yankee Stadium the weekend before Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers arrive for a marquee showdown against and the New York Yankees.

This week? The Sports Humanitarian Awards and ESPYS will bring the biggest names in athletics to the Big Apple before Fanatics Fest welcomes stars such as LeBron James and Tom Brady. It all builds toward the FIFA World Cup final Sunday, capping one of the busiest stretches on the city's sports calendar in recent memory.

Here are the highlights from New York City's stretch as the summer sports mecca.

Justin Tuck introduces winner of Philanthropist of the Year

New York Giants legend Justin Tuck introduced Giants and Gotham FC co-owner Laurie Tisch as the 2026 winner of the Philanthropist of the Year award for her $10 million, multi-year "Play to Thrive" initiative. "Play to Thrive" promotes youth development and mental health, creating a safe place to play and a chance to feel joy in movement regardless of where children live or their financial situation.

"Growing up, giving to what we believed in was just called doing the right thing -- we never called it philanthropy," Tisch said.

(Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

Jason and Kylie Kelce present award to Jeffrey Lurie

Taelor and Sydni Scott, daughters of the late SportsCenter host Stuart Scott, introduced former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, who presented the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award to Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Lurie was honored for his commitment to making sports more accessible and inclusive, from creating sensory rooms and other gameday accommodations for fans with sensory needs to establishing the Eagles Autism Foundation and Eagles Autism Institute, initiatives that have contributed more than $100 million to autism research.

"Our life's journey is really about the people who touch us. ... I try to live my life in service and gratitude," Lurie said.

(Photo by Ben Solomon / ESPN Images)

Christine Williams kicks off the Sports Humanitarian Awards

SportsCenter host and MC of the night Christine Williamson kicks things off to start off the night with a joke about the SHA being the second-biggest event in town over the past few weeks thanks to a wedding at MSG.

(Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

Stephen and Ayesha Curry arrive at Gotham Hall

The Currys have entered the building. The Golden State Warriors star is nominated for the Muhammad Ali award along with Damar Hamlin and Adam Thielen.

(Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)

The Knicks' trophy is in the building

The Larry O'Brien trophy is here at the ESPYS athlete lounge, front and center of the action: pic.twitter.com/lklVvp6ZCQ — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 14, 2026

Sports Humanitarian Awards nearing its start

The stage is set for the Sports Humanitarian Awards at Gotham Hall. From Jason and Kylie Kelce to Stephen and Ayesha Curry, the stars are showing out in New York.