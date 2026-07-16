ESPYS 2026: Red carpet arrivals, performances and more

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The 2026 ESPYS celebrates the biggest moments from the past year in sports for the event's return to New York City. Editor's Picks ESPYS 2026: Celebrating the best athletes, moments of the year ESPN

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Hosted by comedian and actor Marcello Hernández, this year's ceremony takes place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Along with the Savannah Bananas opening, the 2026 ESPYS will feature music from DJ Premier and performances by New York hip-hop legends Ghostface Killah, Slick Rick and De La Soul as athletes and celebrities gather to celebrate the year's biggest moments in sports.

Honorees for the 2026 ESPYS include the late former NBA player Jason Collins with the posthumous Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, former MLB pitcher Jim Abbott with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

But before the first award is handed out, stars are expected to make their statements on the red carpet.

Here are some of the night's highlights, starting with the most fashionable arrivals.

The ESPYS top moments

Savannah Bananas open the show

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Fits on the red carpet

Simone Biles

Simone Biles attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Alysa Liu

Alysa Liu attends the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Stephen and Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. Theo Wargo/WireImage

Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Suni Lee

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns has great taste in music, but his common sense is even greater. Vince Staples was the headliner for the block party on the LA-based show Insecure -- Towns believes that reality will come to life for the Super Bowl halftime show. -- Kalan Hooks

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jalen and Ali Brunson

(Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Jayson Tatum

Celtics star Jayson Tatum arrived to the red carpet in a green outfit pic.twitter.com/nEplJYidCV — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026

Russell Wilson

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin is in upstate New York. Not New York City exactly, but he knows the city's been booming. He tells me he wishes he could've gone to the Knicks' championship-clinching game. -- Kalan Hooks

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard is here at the ESPYS👀 pic.twitter.com/qEsf1Ofi2o — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026

Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford popped out at the ESPYS: pic.twitter.com/v27dhN8ueN — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026

Jake Paul

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kevin Hart

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Cam Jordan

Cam Jordan has that stuff on tonight👀 pic.twitter.com/ALgtSr8Md9 — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026

Indiana football

The CFP national champions are here👀 pic.twitter.com/ZsA26XAzL6 — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026

Jimmy Pitaro

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro has arrived at the #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/DuB4SICcw8 — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026

Tyler Kolek

New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek has arrived to the red carpet at the ESPYS: pic.twitter.com/plqnLqN2E4 — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026

Saddiq Bey

New Orleans Pelicans guard Saddiq Bey is keeping it realistic for the upcoming Super Bowl. Out of all the artists he could choose from, he called out that Lil Wayne was the only rapper who didn't get a show. He has his money on Weezy. -- Kalan Hooks

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Miz