          ESPYS 2026: Red carpet arrivals, performances and more

          • ESPN staffJul 16, 2026, 12:18 AM

          The 2026 ESPYS celebrates the biggest moments from the past year in sports for the event's return to New York City.

          Hosted by comedian and actor Marcello Hernández, this year's ceremony takes place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Along with the Savannah Bananas opening, the 2026 ESPYS will feature music from DJ Premier and performances by New York hip-hop legends Ghostface Killah, Slick Rick and De La Soul as athletes and celebrities gather to celebrate the year's biggest moments in sports.

          Honorees for the 2026 ESPYS include the late former NBA player Jason Collins with the posthumous Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, former MLB pitcher Jim Abbott with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

          But before the first award is handed out, stars are expected to make their statements on the red carpet.

          Here are some of the night's highlights, starting with the most fashionable arrivals.

          The ESPYS top moments

          Savannah Bananas open the show

          Fits on the red carpet

          Simone Biles

          Alysa Liu

          Stephen and Ayesha Curry

          Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim

          Suni Lee

          Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods

          Karl-Anthony Towns has great taste in music, but his common sense is even greater. Vince Staples was the headliner for the block party on the LA-based show Insecure -- Towns believes that reality will come to life for the Super Bowl halftime show. -- Kalan Hooks

          Jalen and Ali Brunson

          Jayson Tatum

          Russell Wilson

          Damar Hamlin

          Damar Hamlin is in upstate New York. Not New York City exactly, but he knows the city's been booming. He tells me he wishes he could've gone to the Knicks' championship-clinching game. -- Kalan Hooks

          Dwight Howard

          Terence Crawford

          Jake Paul

          Kevin Hart

          Cam Jordan

          Indiana football

          Jimmy Pitaro

          Tyler Kolek

          Saddiq Bey

          New Orleans Pelicans guard Saddiq Bey is keeping it realistic for the upcoming Super Bowl. Out of all the artists he could choose from, he called out that Lil Wayne was the only rapper who didn't get a show. He has his money on Weezy. -- Kalan Hooks

          The Miz