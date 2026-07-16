ESPYS 2026: Red carpet arrivals, performances and more

The 2026 ESPYS celebrates the biggest moments from the past year in sports for the event's return to New York City.
Hosted by comedian and actor Marcello Hernández, this year's ceremony takes place at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Along with the Savannah Bananas opening, the 2026 ESPYS will feature music from DJ Premier and performances by New York hip-hop legends Ghostface Killah, Slick Rick and De La Soul as athletes and celebrities gather to celebrate the year's biggest moments in sports.
Honorees for the 2026 ESPYS include the late former NBA player Jason Collins with the posthumous Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, former MLB pitcher Jim Abbott with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.
But before the first award is handed out, stars are expected to make their statements on the red carpet.
Here are some of the night's highlights, starting with the most fashionable arrivals.
The ESPYS top moments
Savannah Bananas open the show
Fits on the red carpet
Simone Biles
Alysa Liu
Stephen and Ayesha Curry
Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim
Suni Lee
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods
Karl-Anthony Towns has great taste in music, but his common sense is even greater. Vince Staples was the headliner for the block party on the LA-based show Insecure -- Towns believes that reality will come to life for the Super Bowl halftime show. -- Kalan Hooks
Jalen and Ali Brunson
Jayson Tatum
Celtics star Jayson Tatum arrived to the red carpet in a green outfit pic.twitter.com/nEplJYidCV— Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026
Russell Wilson
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin is in upstate New York. Not New York City exactly, but he knows the city's been booming. He tells me he wishes he could've gone to the Knicks' championship-clinching game. -- Kalan Hooks
Dwight Howard
Dwight Howard is here at the ESPYS👀 pic.twitter.com/qEsf1Ofi2o— Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026
Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford popped out at the ESPYS: pic.twitter.com/v27dhN8ueN— Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026
Jake Paul
Kevin Hart
Cam Jordan
Cam Jordan has that stuff on tonight👀 pic.twitter.com/ALgtSr8Md9— Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026
Indiana football
The CFP national champions are here👀 pic.twitter.com/ZsA26XAzL6— Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026
Jimmy Pitaro
ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro has arrived at the #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/DuB4SICcw8— Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026
Tyler Kolek
New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek has arrived to the red carpet at the ESPYS: pic.twitter.com/plqnLqN2E4— Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026
Saddiq Bey
New Orleans Pelicans guard Saddiq Bey is keeping it realistic for the upcoming Super Bowl. Out of all the artists he could choose from, he called out that Lil Wayne was the only rapper who didn't get a show. He has his money on Weezy. -- Kalan Hooks
The Miz
The Miz is giving the cameras what they want pic.twitter.com/eDCp3wQUnH— Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) July 15, 2026