How to watch The 2026 ESPY Awards

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The biggest names in sports and entertainment will come together at The 2026 ESPYS to recognize the greatest athletic performances, moments and achievements of the past year.

Hosted by comedian, actor, writer and producer Marcello Hernández, The ESPYS will salute some of the most pivotal and influential trailblazers in sports while helping to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded in 1993 by ESPN and Jim Valvano.

Here are key facts about The 2026 ESPYS presented by Capital One:

When and where is the show?

The ESPYS will take place Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch the show on ABC, in the ESPN App and in the ESPYS streaming hub. Coverage begins with The ESPYS preview show at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and in the ESPN App. The ESPYS will be available to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, ABC video on demand and in the ESPN App.

See the full list of The 2026 ESPYS nominees here.