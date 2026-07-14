Who has won the Arthur Ashe Courage Award? ESPYS winners by year

Open Extended Reactions

The Arthur Ashe Courage Award is one of the most prestigious honors in sports. Presented annually since 1993 to individuals whose contributions transcend their respective playing surfaces, the award has become a highlight of The ESPYS.

Recipients of the Ashe Award reflect the spirit of late tennis champion and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe, possessing strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter the cost.

The award is inspired by the life Ashe lived, using his fame and stature to advocate for human rights. From speaking out against apartheid in South Africa to revealing his battle with AIDS, Ashe left an indelible mark on the world en route to never backing down from an issue.

Past Ashe Award honorees include Jimmy Valvano (1993), Muhammad Ali (1997), Pat Summitt (2012) and Oscar Robertson (2025).

Arthur Ashe Courage Award winners