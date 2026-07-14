Who has won the Arthur Ashe Courage Award? ESPYS winners by year

The Arthur Ashe Courage Award is one of the most prestigious honors in sports. Presented annually since 1993 to individuals whose contributions transcend their respective playing surfaces, the award has become a highlight of The ESPYS.
Recipients of the Ashe Award reflect the spirit of late tennis champion and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe, possessing strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and the willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter the cost.
The award is inspired by the life Ashe lived, using his fame and stature to advocate for human rights. From speaking out against apartheid in South Africa to revealing his battle with AIDS, Ashe left an indelible mark on the world en route to never backing down from an issue.
Past Ashe Award honorees include Jimmy Valvano (1993), Muhammad Ali (1997), Pat Summitt (2012) and Oscar Robertson (2025).
Arthur Ashe Courage Award winners
2025: Oscar Robertson
2024: Steve Gleason
2023: United States women's national soccer team
2022: Vitali Klitschko
2021: Maya Moore
2020: Kevin Love
2019: Bill Russell
2018: Survivors of the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal
2017: Eunice Kennedy Shriver
2016: Zaevion Dobson
2015: Caitlyn Jenner
2014: Michael Sam
2013: Robin Roberts
2012: Pat Summitt
2011: Dewey Bozella
2010: The Ed Thomas Family
2009: Nelson Mandela
2008: Tommie Smith and John Carlos
2007: Trevor Ringland and Dave Cullen
2006: Afghan women's athletes
2005: Jim MacLaren and Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah
2004: George Weah
2003: Pat and Kevin Tillman
2002: United Flight 93 passengers (Todd Beamer, Mark Bingham, Tom Burnett and Jeremy Glick)
2001: Cathy Freeman
2000: Dave Sanders
1999: Billie Jean King
1998: Dean Smith
1997: Muhammad Ali
1996: Loretta Claiborne
1995: Howard Cosell
1994: Steve Palermo
1993: Jim Valvano