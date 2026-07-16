Full list of every ESPYS 2026 Award winner

The 2026 ESPYS presented by Capital One celebrates the greatest athletes and moments in sports. The show is underway on ABC and ESPN+ ABC and the ESPN App. Find out who won here.
Best Championship Performance: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Alysa Liu, U.S. Figure Skating
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Best College Athlete - Men's Sports: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana football
Best College Athlete - Women's Sports: Lauren Betts, UCLA women's basketball
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Abbott
Best Single-Game Performance: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Best Play: OG Anunoby, New York Knicks
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Scott Ruskan, U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams
Gatorade Players of the Year: Maddie Dimaria and Grady Emerson