          Full list of every ESPYS 2026 Award winner

          First broadcast in 1993, the ESPYS help raise funds and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. ESPN has helped raise over $292 million for the V Foundation in the past 33 years. Scott Clarke
          • ESPN
          Jul 16, 2026, 12:30 AM

          The 2026 ESPYS presented by Capital One celebrates the greatest athletes and moments in sports. The show is underway on ABC and ESPN+ ABC and the ESPN App. Find out who won here.

          Best Championship Performance: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

          Best Breakthrough Athlete: Alysa Liu, U.S. Figure Skating

          Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

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          Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Stephen and Ayesha Curry

          Best College Athlete - Men's Sports: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana football

          Best College Athlete - Women's Sports: Lauren Betts, UCLA women's basketball

          Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Abbott

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          Jim Abbott: A legacy of perseverance

          Best Single-Game Performance: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

          Best Play: OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

          Pat Tillman Award for Service: Scott Ruskan, U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer

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          Scott Ruskan's heroic story in saving 165 lives during Texas floods

          Best Record-Breaking Performance: Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams

          Gatorade Players of the Year: Maddie Dimaria and Grady Emerson