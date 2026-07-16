Full list of every ESPYS 2026 Award winner

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The 2026 ESPYS presented by Capital One celebrates the greatest athletes and moments in sports. The show is underway on ABC and ESPN+ ABC and the ESPN App. Find out who won here.

Best Championship Performance: Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Alysa Liu, U.S. Figure Skating

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

play 1:43 Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Stephen and Ayesha Curry

Best College Athlete - Men's Sports: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana football

Best College Athlete - Women's Sports: Lauren Betts, UCLA women's basketball

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Abbott

play 4:20 Jim Abbott: A legacy of perseverance

Best Single-Game Performance: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Best Play: OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Scott Ruskan, U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer

play 7:22 Scott Ruskan's heroic story in saving 165 lives during Texas floods

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams

Gatorade Players of the Year: Maddie Dimaria and Grady Emerson