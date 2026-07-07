ESPYS 2026: Stats behind Best Athlete - Men's Sports nominees

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This year's nominees for Best Athlete - Men's Sports dominated their respective sports en route to historic title runs and broken records. Here are the stats and numbers behind their performances.

Jalen Brunson's historic Finals performance lifted the New York Knicks to their first title in 53 years. Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant /NBAE via Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Brunson's 45 points in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs were the most in a championship game by a Knicks player. "Captain Clutch" is in good company: Michael Jordan is the only other player to score as many points in a title-clinching road game.

Brunson averaged 32.6 points per game during the Knicks' historic Finals run. His 163 points in the Finals are the fourth-most in a player's first five Finals games. Only Rick Barry (201), Allen Iverson (178), and Dwyane Wade (172) scored more in their first trip to the Finals.

The Finals MVP, Brunson, scored 47.9% of the Knicks' 94 points in Game 5. Fifteen of his points came in the fourth quarter alone.

Shohei Ohtani is also nominated for Best MLB Player, a category he has dominated for five-straight years. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers' two-way star was historic in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. On the mound, Ohtani threw six-plus scoreless innings while striking out 10. At the plate, Ohtani belted three homers -- including a 469-foot bomb -- in just the 13th three-homer game in postseason history.

For the fourth time in five seasons, Ohtani collected the MVP award, becoming the first player to win multiple MVPs in each league. (Ohtani earned American League MVP accolades with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021 and 2023). Notably, each of his MVP titles were unanimous; something no other player in MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL history has done.

Nearly four months into the 2026 season, Ohtani currently ranks second in the league in wins above replacement (5.2).

Matthew Stafford found a new gear in his 17th season and led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns en route to his first-ever MVP award. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

In the closest MVP vote since 2003, Stafford edged out Patriots quarterback Drake Maye for his first-ever MVP award. Stafford garnered 24 first-place votes over Maye's 23. At 37-years-old, Stafford became the oldest player in NFL history to win his first-career MVP.

The veteran quarterback led the league in passing yards (4,707) and passing touchdowns (46). It was the first time in his career he led the league in either category. Under Stafford, the Rams led the league in scoring offense (30.5 points per game).

Stafford threw just eight interceptions during the 2025 season, becoming just the third player in league history to throw for at least 45 touchdowns and record fewer than 10 interceptions.

Lionel Messi continues to make history in his sixth World Cup, the most-ever by any player. CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

During the 2025 season, Messi led the MLS in goals (29) and tied for first in assists (19) to become the league's first-ever back-to-back MVP winner. At 38 years old, Messi became the second-oldest player after Predrag "Preki" Radosavljević to win MVP. Preki and Messi are the only two-time MVPs in league history.

Two years after he signed with Inter Miami, Messi helped lead the club to its first-ever MLS Cup. His 15 goal contributions during the playoffs set a new record for most in a single postseason.

Messi continues to make history for Argentina in the World Cup. After scoring the opening goal against Cape Verde in the round-of-32, Messi became the first player in World Cup history to score in eight consecutive appearances. He is also the first to score 20 career World Cup goals.

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ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this report.