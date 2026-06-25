Vote for the 2026 ESPYS Winners

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The 2026 ESPYS presented by Capital One celebrates the biggest names and moments in sports. Hosted by comedian Marcello Hernández, this year's awards show returns to New York City and will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Vote today to help determine which stars will go home with an ESPY.

NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson is nominated in three categories -- Best Athlete - Men's Sports, Best Championship Performance and Best NBA Player. Brunson's New York Knicks are among the nine Best Team nominees after rallying in Game 5 against the San Antonio Spurs to win their first championship in 53 years.

Joining the Knicks in the Best Team category are the men's and women's USA hockey teams, recognized for winning gold at the Milan Cortina Olympics. The game-winning goals, both scored in overtime against Canada, are nominated for Best Play. Hilary Knight of the women's hockey team and Connor Hellebuyck of the men's hockey team earned individual nominations in the Best Athlete - Women's Sports and Best Championship Performance categories, respectively.

A'ja Wilson seeks her second win for Best Athlete - Women's Sports after winning the category in 2024, when she also won Best WNBA Player. In 2025 Wilson became the first player in WNBA or NBA history to collect regular season and Finals MVP accolades, Defensive Player of the Year and scoring title in the same season.

Shohei Ohtani is nominated once again for Best MLB Player, a category he has dominated for five consecutive years. Ohtani also earned nods in the Best Athlete - Men's Sports and Best Single-Game Performance categories.

First-time nominees include Bam Adebayo (Best Single-Game Performance), Fernando Mendoza (Best Breakthrough Athlete and Best College Athlete - Men's Sports) and Lauren Betts (Best College Athlete - Women's Sports).

Your vote helps to determine ESPY winners. So let your voice be heard! Cast it now and tune in on July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN App. The show will be available to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.