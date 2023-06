The 2023 ESPYS presented by Capital One are finally here. It's time to decide which of your favorite athletes will win the show's biggest awards.

The nominees for Best Athlete, Women's Sports:

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski Racing

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Iga Swiatek, Tennis

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Your selections help determine the ESPYS winners! Vote now and tune in to the ESPYS on ABC on July 12 at 8 p.m. ET.