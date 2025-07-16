How to watch the 2025 ESPYS: Date, times and more

Open Extended Reactions

Every year since 1993, "The ESPYS" has brought together celebrities from the worlds of sports and entertainment to recognize and celebrate the major athletic achievements and unforgettable moments in sports over the past year. "The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One," hosted by comedian Shane Gillis, will do more of the same. National Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson will receive the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, Penn State women's volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, and Greater Los Angeles first responders and former athletes David Walters and Erin Regan will receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

Here are key facts about this year's ESPYS:

When is the show?

"The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One" will broadcast Wednesday at 8 p.m. (in all time zones) from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. "The 2025 ESPYS Preview Show" from the red carpet is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch "The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One" on ABC, ESPN+, and in the awards show's streaming hubs:

The preview show will air on ESPN, ESPN+, and in the program's streaming hub.

"The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One" will also be available to stream on demand Thursday on ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

More about the ESPYS:

The ESPYS awards show helps raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and Jim Valvano. The former NC State men's basketball coach and ESPN commentator died in 1993 from adenocarcinoma, a type of glandular cancer. ESPN has helped raise more than $250 million for the V Foundation over the past 30-plus years.