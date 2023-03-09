The son of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has died in a car crash in Dubai.

A spokesperson for the FIA, motor racing's governing body, confirmed on Friday that Saif Ben Sulayem had died.

The younger Ben Sulayem had a brief racing career and competed against 2023 Formula One rookies Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant in the 2016-17 UAE Formula 3 series.

His father, a former rally champion in the Middle East, was elected to motor racing's most influential role in 2021. Mohammed Ben Sulayem recently stepped back from day to day matters with Formula One, racing's premier series, having fallen out with its leadership and its teams over the off-season.

Further comment is not expected from the FIA or its president.