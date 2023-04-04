Watch the incidents that caused three separate restarts in Australia before Max Verstappen could take the win. (4:28)

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has challenged Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to a boxing match ahead of Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

Brown also wants to organise a race with Red Bull boss Christian Horner, who he shared a grid with in British Formula Three during the mid-1990s.

"We were talking about racing Christian in Silverstone [host of the British Grand Prix], because I used to race against Christian," Brown told Sky Sports after McLaren scored its first points of the season at the Australian Grand Prix.

"And I've talked to Toto about it, we'll see if he's up for it.

"When we go Vegas, what's Vegas known for? Little boxing match? I'm ready."

It is unclear whether Wolff or Horner are game for either suggestion.

Brown hopes McLaren will be fighting with both Red Bull and Mercedes on track regularly by 2025, with the team's long-awaited windtunnel finally set to be ready later this year.