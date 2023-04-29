Logan Sargeant smashes into the wall down at turn 15 , bringing the end of the session for Williams Racing. (1:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan - The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar for a further three years after the sport announced a renewal of the event's contract on Saturday.

The street race in Baku has been on F1's schedule since 2016, although it did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The existing contract was due to expire after this year's event but has now been extended until 2026.

"The Baku City Circuit has become a hugely popular venue for Formula One," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said. "It is an incredible circuit which always delivers huge drama, and has played host to some of the most exciting races in recent memory.

"We are delighted to extend our relationship with the country of Azerbaijan and look forward to continuing our growth together."

Since joining the calendar in 2016, Baku has held races in late April and early June but is not yet clear where it will fit into future F1 calendars.

This year's event is the first sprint race weekend of the 2023 calendar, with a new format being trialled over the three days.