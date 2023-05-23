McLaren has released images of the special livery it will use at the next two races to celebrate its 60-year history and the team's unique achievement of winning motorsport's triple crown.

The special paintwork takes inspiration from the McLaren cars that won the Indianapolis 500, the Monaco Grand Prix and the Le Mans 24 Hours, resulting in an orange, white and black livery.

The new look will make its debut at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix and remain on the car for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya the following weekend.

The new MCL60 livery along with the cars that inspired it. McLaren

McLaren is the only team in history to win motorsport's triple crown, taking its Indy 500 win in 1974 with Johnny Rutherford, its first Monaco victory in 1984 with Alain Prost and victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1995 with JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya.

The black nose of the MCL60 livery represents the McLaren F1 GTR that won Le Mans at its first attempt, the white midsection and chevron design represent the Marlboro-sponsored MP4/2 that won the 1984 Monaco Grand Prix and the orange at the rear pays tribute to the Indy 500-winning M16C/D as well as being McLaren's original racing colour.

McLaren is also running three special liveries -- representing the three victories -- on its three cars competing at this weekend's Indy 500.

The livery will feature at the Monaco Grand Prix and the Spanish Grand Prix. McLaren

"Having achieved the greatest accomplishment in motorsport by completing the Triple Crown, we are proud to celebrate the rich history of McLaren Racing with a special livery at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said.

"In line with our 60th anniversary celebrations and honouring the legacy of Bruce McLaren, the unique livery pays homage to the three victories which form the Triple Crown accolade."