        <
        >

          Mick Schumacher to test for Mercedes after Spanish GP

          Mick Schumacher joined Mercedes as reserve driver after being dropped by Haas. Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
          • Reuters
          Jun 1, 2023, 09:49 AM

          Mick Schumacher will return to the track in a Formula One car for a Pirelli tyre test at the Circuit de Catalunya with Mercedes next week after Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.

          The 24-year-old German, son of seven-times world champion Michael, lost his race seat at U.S.-owned Haas at the end of last season and is now reserve to seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes.

          The test, on Tuesday and Wednesday, will be his first in a 2023 car.

          "After the Grand Prix weekend, Mick will also get his first real-world taste of the W14 (car) on the second day of the Pirelli tyre test," said team boss Toto Wolff.

          "He has done a great job with the team so far, working hard back in the simulator and giving valuable input trackside."

          Russell will drive the car on Tuesday.