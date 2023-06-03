MONTMELO, Spain -- Max Verstappen topped a rain and red-flag interrupted final practice session ahead of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver has been fastest in all three practice sessions this weekend and topped Saturday's by 0.250s ahead of teammate Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton was third fastest, 0.408s off Verstappen, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fourth fastest and Fernando Alonso' Aston Martin fifth fastest.

The threat of rain saw drivers set their best lap times during the opening ten minutes of the session before it was red flagged when Logan Sargeant crashed his Williams at the final corner.

Sargeant lost control of the rear of the car midway through the high-speed right-hand corner, forcing him wide through the gravel and into the barrier on the outside of the track.

The car was damaged and needed to be lifted out of the gravel trap by a mobile crane, resulting in a brief suspension of the session.

By the time the session resumed rain had started to fall around the circuit, limiting the amount of track action.

Circuit conditions improved in the final 15 minutes of the session to allow for slick tyre running, but Verstappen's time remained at the top of the standings.

More rain is forecast for qualifying, which will take place at 4 p.m. local time.