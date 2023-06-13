Imola trophy auctions raise £247,171 for flood relief

The auction of trophies that would have been awarded at this year's cancelled Emilia Romagna Grand Prix have raised £247,171 ($310,666) for flood relief in the region.

The race at Imola was called off last month after flooding in the Emilia Romagna region claimed 14 lives and displaced more than 36,000 people from their homes.

The devastation in the area led F1 to cancel the race and donate €1 million to flood relief efforts.

Lewis Hamilton signs the trophies before they go to auction. Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The four podium trophies -- first place, second place, third place and winning constructor -- as well as the Pirelli pole position trophy and a bottle of Ferrari Trento to be used on the podium were then auctioned with all proceeds donated to the Emilia-Romagna Region's Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection.

According to the F1 Authentics auction website, the winning bid for the first-place trophy was listed as £60,100 ($75,536), while the constructor's trophy went for £71,250 ($89,545).

The trophies were signed by F1 drivers and team bosses at the Spanish Grand Prix.