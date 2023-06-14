Nate Saunders discusses Lewis Hamilton's future with Mercedes and debates what both the driver and the constructor may be looking for in a new contract. (1:25)

Sebastian Vettel will drive the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in a Formula One car later this year when he is reunited with his championship-winning Red Bull RB7.

The four-time world champion retired at the end of last season after a 16-year career in F1, but is due to return to the cockpit of his 2011 car at the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring festival on September 9.

For the demonstration run, the RB7 will be powered by E-fuels and take to the 14.1-mile Nordschleife circuit. Vettel also used carbon-neutral fuels to drive a lap of Silverstone in Nigel Mansell's 1992 championship-winning car at last year's British Grand Prix.

The run will take place on the same weekend as the Nurburgring 12 Hours and Daniel Ricciardo is also scheduled to drive a lap of the Nordschleife in a Red Bull RB8.

A modern Formula One car has not driven the daunting circuit, nicknamed 'The Green Hell', since Michael Schumacher completed a demonstration run in a Mercedes in 2013.

Sebastian Vettel won the 2011 championship in the Red Bull RB7. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Vettel drove the Red Bull RB7 to the 2011 title, with the car securing 18 pole positions from 19 races and 12 grand prix victories.