MONTREAL -- Formula One rookie Logan Sargeant has admitted he needs to step up his game after a mixed start to his first season on the grid.

Despite showing some encouraging flashes in the opening seven races, Sargeant is yet to qualify or finish ahead of Williams teammate Alex Albon.

When asked ahead of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix how he assesses the rookie season so far, Sargeant replied: "Highs and lows for sure.

"I think there's been good points, there's been bad points. Looking at myself very honestly I have to be better, for sure.

"I'm never completely satisfied and there's nothing to be satisfied about yet, so, yeah, plenty to work on and plenty to improve on. That has to be the goal."

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Sargeant's hope of impressing in F1 is limited, given Williams' position at the rear end of the competitive order. But the Floridian has been encouraged by what he has seen so far when he's looked back at the data from the first seven events.

"To be honest the last couple of races I've seen a lot of very promising signs, the way I need to go quicker is very clear to me. Which is the first step.

"It's just been simply about getting off the brake a little bit sooner and carrying a little more minimum speed, it's been a bit of a trend, and in the last two weekends that has started to go away.

"I think Barcelona it wasn't really seen as the FP3 crash disrupted the weekend, but it's been moving in the right direction and whether it shows or not I'm getting quite a bit closer."

Sargeant is one of three rookies on the grid, along with McLaren's Oscar Piastri and AlphaTauri's Nyck de Vries.