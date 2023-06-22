Michael Schumacher came out of retirement to race for Mercedes between 2010 and 2012. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Mick Schumacher will drive his father Michael's 2011 Mercedes Formula One car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

Schumacher is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes, who his father raced for between 2010 and 2012 after coming out of retirement.

His father's tally of 91 race wins has only been surpassed by Lewis Hamilton (103), who he shares the record of seven world titles with.

Schumacher will compete on the Saturday and Sunday of the July 14-16 event.

"It's going to be spectacular to run in my dad's 2011 car, the W02, even if it is only a short run," Schumacher said. "Just experiencing this generation of cars will be mega!

"Knowing that he raced this car makes it extra special, and there will be many emotions coming with it. I have been lucky enough to drive one of his Benetton cars and some of the Ferraris he raced, but this will be the first time behind the wheel of a Mercedes he drove. I am sure I will get out of it with a big smile on my face."

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has already confirmed his presence at Goodwood, where he will drive cars from his own private collection, including Nigel Mansell's title-winning 1992 Williams and the 1993 McLaren. His cars will run using fully sustainable fuels.