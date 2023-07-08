Sergio Perez misses out on Q3 for the fifth consecutive race, after his last flying lap attempt was cut short by Valtteri Bottas. (0:59)

SILVERSTONE, U.K. -- Red Bull's Sergio Perez was eliminated from the opening segment of qualifying at the British Grand Prix, marking his fifth straight failure to make the shootout for pole position.

Barring any penalties ahead, Perez will start Sunday's race from 16th on the grid, while his Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen is on pole.

Although Red Bull boss Christian Horner has supported him publicly, Perez's position with the team feels more precarious by the week.

Perez's hopes of challenging Verstappen to the championship have evaporated since winning two of the opening four races of the year.

Sergio Perez is 81 points behind Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen in the 2023 driver standings. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Verstappen has won five consecutive races since, during which time Perez's form has completely crumbled -- he also crashed during qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Qualifying is split into three segments, a 20-car session called Q1, a 15-car session called Q2 and a 10-car session called Q3, where pole position is decided.

The stats are damning for Perez. He has not started from a top-ten grid slot for five straight races and this year has three eliminations in Q1 and Q2 apiece.

Verstappen, by contrast, has been on pole position at each of the last five races.