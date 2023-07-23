Max Verstappen wins in Budapest to extend his Formula One winning streak to seven and Red Bull's record-setting 12th in a row. (1:37)

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Lando Norris broke Max Verstappen's winner's trophy at the Hungarian Grand Prix after knocking it off the top step of the podium while celebrating.

Verstappen won Sunday's race by over 30 seconds from Norris, who took second place for McLaren ahead of the Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

During the traditional celebrations, Norris slammed his champagne bottle on the first place step of the podium directly next to Verstappen's trophy.

The top three drivers at the Hungarian Grand Prix receive handmade porcelain trophies that are crafted over six months and cost $44,500 to make.

The vibrations from Norris' bottle resulted in Verstappen's trophy hopping into the air before it toppled and smashed onto the floor.

The base of the trophy broke off, with Norris continuing to spray champagne over Verstappen before looking back over his shoulder at the shattered porcelain on the floor.

Lando Norris breaks Max Verstappen's winners' trophy on the Hungary podium. Ferenc ISZA / AFP/ Getty Images

Asked what happened during the post-race press conference, Norris joked: "I'm not sure...

"Errr, Max just placed it too close to the edge? I don't know, it fell over I guess.

"Not my problem, it's his!"

Verstappen, who has 44 F1 wins to his name, did not appear overly concerned, carrying the broken parts of the trophy off the podium with a smile on his face.