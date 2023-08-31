Alfa Romeo to run stunning tricolore livery at Monza

MONZA, Italy -- Alfa Romeo will run a special livery at the Italian Grand Prix to celebrate the launch of its new limited-edition road car, the 33 Stradale.

The livery features the colours of the Italian flag on the engine cover and gold wheels as a nod to the brand's Italian heritage and details on the road car.

The 33 Stradale, which is limited to 33 models and costs $2.15 million, is a reincarnation of the legendary 33 Stradale from the 1960s.

"Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake will pay tribute to the launch of Alfa Romeo's latest fuoriserie car, the new 33 Stradale, with a head-turning livery for its C43 cars at the Italian Grand Prix," an Alfa Romeo press release stated.

Alfa Romeo

"Featuring the gold accents of the new 33 Stradale -- themselves a nod to its illustrious namesake, an icon of the 1960s and one of the most legendary cars of Alfa Romeo's history -- and the Italian flag's tricolore on a field of black, the livery to be used in Monza will be one that will set fans' hearts racing."

Ferrari also has a special livery for its home race, featuring a tribute to the company's Le Mans-winning 499P Hypercar.