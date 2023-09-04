Carlos Sainz was robbed of his £500,000 Richard Mille watch in Milan hours after finishing third at the Italian GP, but was able to chase down the robbers and retrieve it.

The Ferrari driver, still wearing his team kit after leaving the Monza circuit, was targeted by thieves near the Armani hotel in Milan.

Reports in Italy say Sainz, his trainer and members of the public who saw the robbery take place pursued the robbers and were able to catch up to them.

Videos from the scene show police arresting one man while Sainz is seen a little way away standing upright, resting with his hands on his knees, as if he is trying to get his breath back.

Carlos Sainz came third in the Italian GP on Sunday. Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It is the latest in a line of incidents involving F1 drivers and expensive watches.

In April 2022, four men were arrested for stealing the watch of Sainz's Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in Viareggio. In that instance, robbers had posed as fans wanting a selfie with the driver.

McLaren driver Lando Norris had his £145,000 Richard Mille watch stolen from him after watching the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.