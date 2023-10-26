Open Extended Reactions

MEXICO CITY -- Max Verstappen insists any notion of a bitter rivalry between himself and Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez is "made up," after his security was increased ahead of Perez's home race in Mexico this weekend.

Verstappen has two bodyguards with him over the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, although he says their purpose is to ensure a "smoother" trip from hotel to circuit rather than because of any clear threat to his security.

This week, the event promoters have launched a campaign with the tagline "Racepect" ahead of Sunday's race, featuring billboards around the city that carry the slogan: "There is no rivalry off the track."

During Thursday's media session, Verstappen, who has dominated Perez on track this year, insisted any suggestion of a rivalry with his teammate was fictitious.

"That's made up," Verstappen said. "Checo and I, we get on really well. For us, I don't think there is any rivalry.

"Of course, as a driver on-track, you always like to be first or to be faster. I think we have a lot of respect for each other, and we appreciate each other's performances. I think it's a good thing that it [the Racepect campaign] maybe starts here now."

When Verstappen received his winner's trophy at the U.S. Grand Prix last weekend boos rang out from the grandstand -- something he hopes can be stamped out at future races.

"It's not only here [in Mexico], in general I think the behaviour of the crowd in some places I think can be a bit better," Verstappen said. "For example, in Austin maybe it was a bit towards me but in general, I think the behaviour of supporting your favourite driver is fine, but then I think you also have to respect the competition.

"But this is not only in our sport. It's a general problem in a lot of sports that I think needs to be looked at, and needs to be improved."

Asked if he used the booing as extra motivation, Verstappen added: "I stay neutral in everything, in winning, in losing, in these kind of scenarios, I think for me that definitely works the best.

"I'm there to win, I'm there to perform, and as long as I can look at myself that I did the best I could and I'm there standing with the trophy, then that's it for me. That's what's most important for me at the end of the weekend."