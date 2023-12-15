The Red Bull pit crew set themselves a challenge to do an entire pit stop in complete darkness, with Max Verstappen, Christian Horner and Sergio Perez guessing how fast they can do it. (6:37)

Red Bull's world championship winning Formula One team has demonstrated its pit stop prowess by completing a stop in pitch black conditions in just 2.84 seconds.

Until this year's Qatar Grand Prix, Red Bull held the world record for the fastest ever F1 pit stop at 1.82s , recorded at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix.

McLaren broke that mark by 0.02s in October.

In a video released to its social media channels this week Red Bull has shown off the strength of its pit stop unit, which is consistently one of the quickest on the grid, in what it called the 'Pitch Black Pit Stop', conducted at its F1 headquarters in the English city of Milton Keynes.

The challenge required its mechanics to conduct the stop on muscle memory alone.

The team gave itself 10 attempts to see what the fastest effort would be. After starting out around the 10 second mark to begin with, the team had shaved the time down to 2.84s by the end of the event.