Williams has confirmed it will continue to use Mercedes engines under Formula One's new power unit regulations from 2026 onwards.

The news follows McLaren's announcement last year that it will continue to use Mercedes engines until 2030, meaning the German brand will have two engine customers under the next set of regulations.

Mercedes has supplied Williams with power units since the start of the existing set of engine regulations in 2014.

"We have enjoyed a long-term partnership with Mercedes-Benz, and we are thrilled to extend this collaboration into the next era of Formula One," Williams team principal and former Mercedes engineer James Vowles said.

"The expertise, support and technology that Mercedes brings to the table align perfectly with our team's aspirations in the medium and long term.

James Vowles worked at Mercedes from 2010 until 2023 when he took charge of Williams. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

"This long-term agreement with Mercedes is a positive step and forms part of our objectives for the future, whilst we will still retain our design and manufacturing expertise and capabilities in-house."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff added: "We are delighted to confirm Williams Racing as the second customer team that we will supply for the 2026 power unit regulations. Today's news highlights the strength of the Mercedes-Benz offering in F1 and importantly not only validates, but reinforces, our overall motorsport strategy.

"Since 2014, we have continued to build and develop our relationship with Williams. As the team continues to put the foundations in place to challenge at the front of the grid, we look forward to supporting them with our power unit supply."

In 2026, F1 engines will use entirely sustainable fuel and benefit from more powerful electrical motors, which will account for 50% of the power unit's total power output.

The new regulations will see German car manufacturer Audi enter the sport with its own works team, while Red Bull will switch from Honda to its own in-house power units that will also be supplied to its junior team AlphaTauri.

Honda will supply the Red Bull teams until the end of 2025 before switching to Aston Martin, which is currently supplied by Mercedes.

Ferrari and Renault will also remain as power unit manufacturers in F1.