Haas provided what might be the first glimpse of an official 2025 livery at a rollout event of its new car at Silverstone on Sunday.

Haas broke in its new car for the first time at the home of the British Grand Prix in wet conditions.

As McLaren and Williams had done earlier in the week, Haas used one of the filming days allocated in the regulations to give new drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman a chance to experience the car for the first time.

While McLaren and Williams ran in an interim livery, Haas appears to have used the test to run in its proper colours for the 2025 season.

F1 and the teams had agreed to not formally show liveries until the F1 75 event in London on Feb. 18.

Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman are new teammates at Haas for 2025. Haas F1

Unlike McLaren and Williams, Haas did not hold a formal media event alongside its track day, meaning it did not officially release any images to the media.

F1's rules massively limit in-season testing. Filming days provide an opportunity for teams to get some laps and collect promotional footage.

Preseason testing begins in Bahrain on Feb. 26.