Lewis Hamilton said he believes Ferrari has "every ingredient" to win a world championship and confirmed he has no plans to quit Formula 1 if he secures a record eighth title this year.

The seven-time champion moved from Mercedes to Ferrari over the winter in a blockbuster move that has dominated headlines throughout the build up to the new season.

Ferrari finished a close second to McLaren in last year's constructors' championship, but has not won a title of any kind in F1 since 2008 and not won a driver's championship since Kimi Raikkonen's victory in 2007.

After his arrival at the team last month, Hamilton said he has already seen the potential of Ferrari to fight for the title in his first season.

"Yes," he said when asked if Ferrari is ready to win a championship.

"I've worked with two world championship-winning teams before, and I know what a winning team looks and feels like.

"The passion here is like nothing you have ever seen. They have got every ingredient they need to win a world championship, it's just about putting all the pieces together.

"We've got great leaders in Fred [Vasseur, team principal], John [Elkann, Ferrari president] and Benedetto [Vigna, Ferrari CEO] and everyone just has a really calm and good approach.

"No one is like, 'we're perfect in every single area.' Everyone wants to elevate everywhere and they are leaving no stone unturned to do that."

When Hamilton secured his seventh title in 2020, he matched the record held by former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher since 2004.

Asked if he would quit if we won an eighth championship, Hamilton added: "If I was fortunate enough to win another title, which is obviously what we are setting out to do, I don't see myself stopping."

Hamilton won his first title in just his second season in F1 with McLaren in 2008 and secured his next six with Mercedes between 2014 and 2020.

Hamilton tops all-time list Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most race wins in F1 history, with his last coming for Mercedes at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix. Driver Wins 1 - Lewis Hamilton 105 2 - Michael Schumacher 91 3 - Max Verstappen 63 4 - Sebastian Vettel 53

In 2021, he narrowly missed out on an eighth title when the FIA's race director failed to follow the correct procedure for a safety car restart in the final laps of the final race, creating an opportunity for Max Verstappen to beat Hamilton to the crown.

Asked if he was still seeking revenge for 2021, Hamilton said a title with Ferrari would carry an altogether different meaning.

"To me, it would be the first," he added. "Winning the championship for Ferrari is the first. That's what I'm working towards.

"I don't think about the number eight. I'm thinking about the first championship that the team's won for some time, although they've already had many, many world championships over the history.

"So, for me, it's looking for that first one with the team, and right now it's about how can I contribute to that? How can I help them achieve that?"

In an F1 career spanning three decades, Hamilton's move to Ferrari is only his second switch between teams since his debut in 2007.

Following 12 years at his previous team Mercedes, he said the switch to a new team represents a significant challenge.

"I've always thought to myself, for me, I know how long it takes to build trust and grow within a team and grow with people," Hamilton said. "I've experienced that with Mercedes, I've experienced that with McLaren, and I really cherish the longevity that I had within those places and the bonds that we created in that time. They don't happen overnight.

"This step [to Ferrari] is huge. It couldn't be any bigger. The organisation is massive. The passion adds to it from the fans, from the diversity, from the people within, for that desire to want to win. And you don't want to let people down. You want to be able to deliver on your word.

"How I decided to come into this year, my resolution, my mentality, is I need to elevate in absolutely every area of my side. My fitness, my time management, how I engage with my engineers, how much time I spend in the factory, all these different things.

"And I've definitely done that and I'm doing that and I will continue to do that in this strive for perfection and to achieve the success that I'm aiming to achieve. But it's a lot of work, I have to say."