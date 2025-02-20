F1 legend Nigel Mansell shared his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton's chances at Ferrari for the upcoming season. (1:54)

Former Formula 1 champion Nigel Mansell is backing Lewis Hamilton to emulate him in winning his debut race for Ferrari.

Mansell is part of a club of world champions including Juan Manuel Fangio, Mario Andretti, Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso who all won in their first outing in red.

Hamilton's debut for Ferrari will be the Australian Grand Prix in March.

"I think it's absolutely brilliant," the 1992 world champion told ESPN about Hamilton's move from Mercedes.

"Lewis has done something absolutely amazing. If not the greatest ... I think he is the greatest ever. I hope he wins first time out like I did, because that's a magical moment to win your first race with a new team. Ferrari is right at the top of their game.

"The timing is perfect. Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and [Mclaren] as well. It could be the most momentous year in Formula 1."

Mansell was adored by Ferrari fans during his stint with the team, which spanned the 1989 and 1990. The Italian media dubbed him 'Il Leone' (The Lion) for his aggressive race craft.

He said Hamilton will be joining a special club unlike any other in motorsport.

"Driving for Ferrari ... a lot of people go and visit the Pope. The Pope goes to visit Ferrari! All the church bells ring when Ferrari wins. It doesn't happen in any other country like that," Mansell said.

"The fans are just incredible. It was one of the most magical moments of my life to win first time out for them."