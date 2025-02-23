New Williams driver Carlos Sainz talks of his struggles to relax after joining his new team. (0:45)

Carlos Sainz has replaced retired four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), the trade union of F1 drivers announced on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, who ceded his place at Ferrari to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and is now on his fifth different Formula 1 team with Williams, joins Mercedes driver George Russell on the board. Sainz has won four Formula 1 Grands Prix across 10 seasons.

German Vettel, 37, left Formula 1 at the end of 2022.

"I am passionate about my sport and think we drivers have a responsibility to do all we can to work with the stakeholders to forward the sport in many aspects," Sainz said in a post by the GPDA on Instagram.

Carlos Sainz (R), who will race alongside Alex Albon this season, has been named director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

"So I'm very happy and proud to do my part by taking on the directors' role in the GPDA."

Legal consultant Anastasia Fowle and former F1 driver Alex Wurz are the other board members.

"We are delighted to welcome Carlos as a GPDA director. He has been an active and engaged member of the GPDA for several years and we sincerely appreciate his commitment in stepping up to this vital role," chairman Wurz said.