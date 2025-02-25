Red Bull unveil new RB21 for 2025 F1 season

Open Extended Reactions

Red Bull have released images of their 2025 Formula 1 racing car, the RB21. Vladimir Rys, Oracle Red Bull Racing

Red Bull has released the first images of their 2025 car that Max Verstappen will use to fight for a fifth consecutive world title.

The team has described the RB21 as an "evolution" of the cars that, in the hands of Verstappen, have won every driver's championship since a regulation in 2022.

The images released gave little away about the finer details of the new car, with Red Bull known to be incredibly secretive at this time of year.

Verstappen has won four consecutive championships with Red Bull, but the team's dominance started to stall last year when it ran up against various limitations with the RB20.

The RB21 has been described as an evolution of previous Red Bull cars. Vladimir Rys, Oracle Red Bull Racing

Red Bull's struggles saw it finish third in the constructors' championship last year and resulted in the team's management replacing Sergio Pérez with Liam Lawson over the winter.

The new RB21 is set to make its track debut at filming day in Bahrain on Tuesday before all 10 teams share the same track for preseason testing from Wednesday to Friday.

The first race of the 2025 season will take place in Australia on March 16.