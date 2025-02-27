Open Extended Reactions

BAHRAIN - Old friends Max Verstappen and Lando Norris made light of a question of how their relationship might suffer if they fight for the title again in 2025.

Verstappen and Norris clashed on track in Austria last year, before having flashpoints in Austin and Mexico City.

The pair have often raced together online and have always spoken about having a good relationship, though the 2024 flashpoints did lead to criticism from Norris towards Verstappen's race craft.

During a press conference on the second day of preseason testing, they were asked about their relationship going into the new campaign and how they approach racing each other this season. Reigning four-time world champion Verstappen, who also sarcastically brushed off questions about how he had enjoyed the F1 75 Launch event earlier in the session, smirked as he responded.

"Yeah, it's a terrible relationship," he said. "We don't get on any more. It's taken it's toll. Yeah. Big drama."

McLaren driver Norris, the early bookies' favourite for the new season, was sat alongside Verstappen and quickly joined in the fun.

"We had a fight the other day in a local pub," Norris joked.

Verstappen then laughed and replied: "We had to get escorted [out]. I always say, you should see the other guy... but he still looks good, so, whatever!"

Norris then gave a serious answer on the topic.

"I think we both look forward to more of last year, more battles. I don't think it's just going to be us," Norris said. "I think there's going to be others involved, which will make it more exciting for everyone. But yeah, I know they're going to be tough battles and I'm sure some of them are not always going to end the way I want or hopefully Max wants, but we're racing drivers.

"We get along. We've always said those kind of things. I know everyone tries to make their own points and say what's correct and what's not correct, but we respect each other a lot and we look forward to more racing on track."

Verstappen was then asked if he had any more to add, replying with a smirk: "No, that's beautifully said."