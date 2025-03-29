Nate Saunders believes Red Bull's decision to replace Liam Lawson after two races is "incredibly harsh." (2:54)

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has insisted Yuki Tsunoda will see out the whole season after his shock promotion to replace Liam Lawson.

Tsunoda has moved up from the junior team, Racing Bulls, after Lawson struggled for form in his first two races as Max Verstappen's teammate.

He will debut at his home race, the Japanese Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsuonda will drive Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Marko has ruled out the team making another change in 2025 should Tsunoda also struggle.

"Yuki Tsunoda will finish the season," he told Formel1.de.

The quick demotion of Lawson has been controversial -- Marko has acknowledged Verstappen, who liked a post critical about the move, is unhappy with the Kiwi driver's quick demotion.

Marko again acknowledged Tsunoda's form at the junior team and his improvements since 2021.

"Yuki Tsunoda is a fast driver, we know that, but he's had his ups and downs," Marko said. "That's why we thought Lawson was the better and stronger candidate. But Yuki has undergone a transformation. He changed his management, and in this situation, this was simply the best option."

He revealed Tsunoda secured the move after simulator sessions following the Chinese Grand Prix.

"We had to act quickly," he said. "And everything was positive. Also the technical feedback, which he had often been accused of lacking, that he didn't understand the technical side or couldn't set up a car -- that also turned out to be incorrect."